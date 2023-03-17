Twitter Thread Explains How You Could be Laxman From Golmaal And Netizens Can Relate

Do you think you could be Laxman from Golmaal? Laxman, a comical character in the 2006 Bollywood movie ‘Golmaal: Fun Unlimited’, is portrayed by actor Sharman Joshi. The movie is directed by Rohit Shetty. In the movie, Laxman is one of the five friends who get into humorous situations and create chaos wherever they go. He is a simple and innocent character who often becomes a victim of the pranks played by his friends.

Laxman is known for his unique way of speaking and his habit of narrating stories that often have no relevance to the situation. Despite his quirks, he is loved by his friends and is an integral part of their group. The character of Laxman has become a fan favourite and has appeared in all the sequels of the ‘Golmaal’ movie series.

The character of Laxman from the movie ‘Golmaal’ has resonated with a large audience, particularly among the younger generation, due to his relatable qualities. Laxman’s endearing traits such as his optimism, respect for women, and patriotic spirit, strike a chord with many viewers, making him a relatable character.

A viral Twitter thread has now surfaced online and many can well relate to it. The thread tells you how you could be Laxman from Golmaal if you possess certain qualities. Here’s what Twitter user @ankit_acerbic says in the thread which has now gone viral.

Top 6 reasons you are Laxman from Golmaal pic.twitter.com/IFMWogxlPr— Ankit Pathak 🇮🇳 (@ankit_acerbic) March 16, 2023

1.Laxman is always welcoming to his relatives and friends who visit him at home, and goes out of his way to make them feel comfortable.

2. Laxman has a deep love and respect for his country, and is always ready to do his part in serving it.

3.Laxman is often in a financially precarious situation, but remains optimistic and cheerful despite his difficulties.

4. Laxman treats all women with respect, regardless of their age or social status.

5. Laxman is often annoyed by older people who try to give him unsolicited advice, but he always manages to handle the situation with humour and grace.

6. Laxman has a desire to study hard and succeed, but sometimes finds himself influenced by the wrong crowd. However, he always manages to learn from his mistakes and bounce back stronger.

Some Twitter users have reacted to the thread saying how they relate to the tweet and the character. The thread has received some hilarious responses and memes. What did you get out of it? Are you Laxman?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here