Twitter Thread Explains Why SRK Has Always Been an 'Action Hero'

For many, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the ultimate epitome of romance. With films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Devdas, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Veer-Zaara, he has made his fans swoon and earned the epithet of ‘the king of romance. He has inspired a host of young Bollywood actors, sometimes through his acting chops and sometimes, by just being the icon of love. However, after ‘The Romantics’ was released on Netflix, it came to light that the actor wanted to become an action hero. Now, a Twitter thread which is going viral explains why SRK has always been an action hero.

“Just imagine how stubborn and zealous one has to be, to do Action.. that they could talk someone like Adi Chopra into changing their script. But that wasn’t the only evidence," wrote user B.H Harsh on Twitter. In his thread, he further mentioned, “Earlier, talking about Amitabh Bachchan in Yash Chopra films, SRK candidly confides about thinking, “Why cant be beat up people? Why is he playing a poet?”

He further states that he believes that SRK has always wanted to be just an action hero - and it “can’t be any more ironical that, today, action or violence is the last thing we associate SRK with."

Have a look at the thread:

A thread on why Shah Rukh Khan was always an Action Hero, Pathaan or No Pathaan:— B.H.Harsh (@film_waala) February 17, 2023

Earlier, talking about Amitabh Bachchan in Yash Chopra films, SRK candidly confides about thinking, “Why cant be beat up people? Why is he playing a poet?” pic.twitter.com/VKZ6FDEEHz— B.H.Harsh (@film_waala) February 17, 2023

But if one looks at the choices SRK early in his career, This desire for action, violence and stunts is so strongly visible. pic.twitter.com/Khd0qzXHYy— B.H.Harsh (@film_waala) February 17, 2023

Even in the visuals of being thrashed, he is “performing” all the time.. like the way he knows, like nobody else did.Few of these movement might look excessive to some, but that’s always been a part of his appeal I think! 😁 pic.twitter.com/PZEIYBJlyM — B.H.Harsh (@film_waala) February 17, 2023

I think Shahrukh pulled the most cunning trick in Darr 😝while Sunny was in the delusion that he was the hero of the film, beating the psycho.. there was SRK, silently walking away with the sympathies and the applause… By allowing himself to be relentlessly beaten. pic.twitter.com/CzJY9BkVEZ— B.H.Harsh (@film_waala) February 17, 2023

And if one takes a more observant look, even after Aditya Chopra convinced him that “His intense eyes cannot be wasted on action” 😝 .. SRK kept at it for a while, doing atleast one action film a year.. Sometimes, full-fledged films, sometimes films that had some scope for it. pic.twitter.com/IQf7dZnwzY— B.H.Harsh (@film_waala) February 17, 2023

2003 was the first year when we saw SRK only loving his heroines and the audience. No action, no tumbles, no blood. An end of an era, of its own kind 😁 pic.twitter.com/DSDD4YEHkl— B.H.Harsh (@film_waala) February 17, 2023

In ‘The Romantics’ Aditya Chopra revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was quite hesitant to do DDLJ and wanted to be an action hero. This is when the actor recalled that he was hoping for Aditya to offer him an action film as he had recently done Darr with Yash Chopra. Following this, Aditya shared that he was looking for an “unpredictable romantic hero." However, when he went and narrated DDLJ to SRK, the actor was “shocked" as he was not expecting a love story.

SRK recalls that Adi had narrated him a “really sweet, namby pamby film." Aditya Chopra said in the series that SRK should not just stick to action films because he felt that SRK’s eyes “have something that cannot be wasted on action."

