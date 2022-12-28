Twitter Thread of Indian Men Imagined Through Stereotypes and AI Goes Viral

There’s nothing that technology cannot do! From allowing computers to play chess to getting robots to serve at a restaurant, it has got us everything. Internet users come up with innovative ways to utilise the technology and artificial intelligence that excites the current generation like never before. Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to the concept of simulating human intelligence in machines to mimic human cognitive activity by letting a non-living being inculcate traits of a living being. Such experimentation was done by a Twitter user who tried creating Indian men on the basis of their stereotypes. He used AI to get the results which made internet users applaud his creativity.

The Twitter thread showed men belonging to different Indian states and how they’d look on the basis of the common traits that they share. The list included men from Delhi, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Goa, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. Netizens praised the fantastic replication of various regional men who are identified with some stereotypical facial expressions and demeanor. While one could anticipate a Punjabi man wearing a turban on his head, it was interesting to find what an authentic Gujarati, Bengali, Bihari, or Rajasthani would look like in a Desi man’s imagination.

Indian men created using Stereotypes and aiFirst, Delhi pic.twitter.com/BVoa4GRSBt — Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) December 27, 2022

Twitter user, Madhav Kohli, also released a couple more creations at people’s request. He added the replica of men from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Kashmir, Mizoram, Jharkhand, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, and Orissa. He even highlighted how two different personalities of Kashmiri men are found in the union territory.

Users who were thrilled with the technological-based creations heaped praise for the creator and even requested him to come up with something relatable to Indian women as well. “This is so cool. Could you do Indian women as well?,” asked a delightful user while another one said, “This is so accurately based on stereotypes, I mean look at Punjab and Gujarat.” “They’re all quite amazing, to be honest,” said the third user on the micro-blogging site.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here