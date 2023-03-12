Twitter Thread on Desi Parents' Reply When Asked For a Trip Has Some Hilarious Responses

Asking brown parents to go on a trip with friends can be a hefty task. Not only do they have the most bizarre reasons to say ‘no’ but they also ensure that they bombard you with tons of questions. Many content creators took advantage of this topic and made reels on imitating their parents when asked for permission to go on a trip. Now, a Twitter thread which is going viral asks people to tell replies they got when they asked this question.

Twitter user Srishti Shukla took to the blue bird app and started the thread. “I want to go on trip" reply as Indian parents:" she wrote. The tweet, since uploaded, has garnered multiple responses. It has over 273K views.

" i want to go on trip" reply as Indian parents:— Srishti shukla (@dusky_drone) March 11, 2023

“You are not interested in studies. And you keep thinking unnecessarily these things," wrote a Twitter user. “Jao. jo karna hai karo, vaise bhi tumhe jo karna hota hai wahi karogi…hum kaun hote hain rokne waale," wrote another Twitter user. One Twitter user mentioned: “okay beta lets go shirdi next week sirf for you we are planning for a trip? happy?"

Here are a few responses:

I need 100/100 in maths (or any other academic achievement),if you can do that,with Sri Krishna as witness,I will take you on a trip https://t.co/ijtEICFv4M— Gouranga (@LeftfootCurler) March 12, 2023

Kyu, kiske sath, ladke bhi honge?, tumhare college se kon jarha he, kitte din, kha rhoge, itna door, sochenge, mmi se pucho, papa se pucho, koi jarurat nhi he yhi bethe rho. Shadi k bad jaana https://t.co/WS4fEUrEyh— Priyanka (@Lostgirlprii) March 12, 2023

"You can go with your hubby when you get married" https://t.co/pIZLIT91Le— Av (@_itinerant) March 11, 2023

If u are a girl thenGet married and GO https://t.co/2EOX9gyLl2— athavathuuuu (@Kowsalya_SK_) March 11, 2023

My mom will be like please go, but you don't even know how to cross the road properly jaake dikhaa https://t.co/IaJYNbQO55— Sakina♡ (@butterflyxflew) March 11, 2023

"Apply to prestigious western universities and fooled the Europeans thinking you're a local citizen instead" https://t.co/KAymJHURwU— Zarqon () (@UtdZarqq) March 11, 2023

What response did you mostly get?

