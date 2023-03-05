Carrying a flower bouquet for a loved one can be a heartwarming gesture, but it can also elicit various reactions from different people in society. A Twitter thread recently highlighted the complex attitudes and perceptions toward a middle-aged man carrying flowers on his way home. From the friendly smile of the florist to the curious glance of a Gen-Zer, see how each encounter added to the richness of the anecdote and made it a memorable experience.

Nik, a Twitter user, recently shared a heartwarming thread about the different reactions a middle-aged man carrying a bouquet of fresh flowers receives while walking down the street. He described how the ‘Flaneur’ in him is always excited about the errand, and how people from different age groups and backgrounds perceive him carrying flowers.

Whenever ‘The Wife’ tells me to pick up fresh flowers for home, while returning from work- the #Flaneur within me is always excited for this errand. A middle aged man carrying a bouquet of fresh flowers is a sight & world looks at him differently.A Thread. (1) Pic: internet pic.twitter.com/fxkpVOpLZk — Nik (@rewriterflaneur) March 4, 2023

He started by mentioning the ‘universal category’, which includes women who always double glance at flowers for their magical aura. He then talked about his favourite category, which includes elderly men and women who understand the importance of finding joy in little things.

3A Man carrying fresh flowers will always get a glance & if it’s a middle aged man (like me), they get double glance from women.No, No.. the glances are never at me, but only directed towards the flowers. There is something magical about flowers.This is d universal category.— Nik (@rewriterflaneur) March 4, 2023

4Next category is my favourite. They will look at flowers, then at you & give a warm smile. The people belonging to this category r always elderly women & men. Their smile makes you happy. Probably their generation understands the value of giving, receiving enjoying happiness.— Nik (@rewriterflaneur) March 4, 2023

Nik then went on to describe how people from different age groups, ranging from Gen-Z to those in the 35-50 year age range, react to a man carrying flowers. He highlighted how some nod in approval, some shake their head in disapproval, while others smile, laugh or wink in the ‘bro’ code. He also pointed out how women can read between the lines and differentiate between an errand, a proposal, and a genuine gift.

5Then one meets d Gen X fellows, self absorbed in their mobile phone & oversized headphones. If they are in a group you will be met wid giggles & possibly be d main character of the joke, they might have cracked on you. All you can do is look at them & wish they grow up…— Nik (@rewriterflaneur) March 4, 2023

7Next is a surprise favourite. This is of men (35-50 yrs) & especially d bearded ones. They will look at the flowers-look at you, some will nod in approval, some will shake d head in disapproval, some will smile/ laugh, some will blink/wink in the ‘bro’ code (My fav category 😊)— Nik (@rewriterflaneur) March 4, 2023

8Next set is amazing people (women: 35-50 yrs). They are sharp, can read between d lines. A look at the bouquet, a look at the clothes- they know d real reason for the flowers. They know d difference between an errand, a proposal & a genuine gift. Nothing escapes their eyes. 🙌🏼— Nik (@rewriterflaneur) March 4, 2023

Additionally, he mentioned that people can even make assumptions about one’s financial condition based on the type of flowers they choose to buy. Nik ended the thread by expressing his vulnerability towards the ‘Rolls Royce’ category, which he believes is always unassuming and ready to offer unwanted suggestions.

10Next is a type which does your finiancial underwriting looking at the bouquet of type of flowers…. Lilies/Tulips- definitely HNI, Rajnigandha/ Blue Roses, orchids - Upper Middle class, Red/ Yellow rose- middle class & Shevanti (Chrysanthemums)- No Class😡 pic.twitter.com/7969nljhRM— Nik (@rewriterflaneur) March 4, 2023

11Then there is the Rolls Royce category. I fear them the most. They are unassuming, they hide in the crowd, they will sneak & stand next to u while you hail a cab/ auto/ in a store. They will catch u off guard & ask “Kitne mein liya?” “kidhar se liya?” , “Khushboo nahi hai!”— Nik (@rewriterflaneur) March 4, 2023

What a cute thread!! You are a true Flaneur!— Dr.Aarathi Bellary (@Coffeehudigi) March 4, 2023

Hahahah. So so so loved it :)))))— TimeTraveler’s Life (@Icarus_Reloaded) March 5, 2023

Thus, Twitter users found Nik’s thread beautiful and wholesome, with many praising his attention to detail on how society perceives a man with a bouquet of flowers.

