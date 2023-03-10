Twitter Thread Sheds Light on How YouTube Started As a Dating App

A recent Twitter thread which is going viral sheds light on YouTube’s history as a dating app. YouTube is currently the host of millions of videos and it also helps generates billions in advertising revenue for Google. But how did it actually come into being? The original intention behind the app was focused on dating. “The three founders, Chad, Jawed, and Steve, needed a practical application for video," said the thread. According to the founder, Steve, Youtube was designed as a way for people to upload videos of themselves talking about “what they wanted in a partner." “With the dating industry set to hit $8.4B in 2024, perhaps it was the right niche to start with but just at the wrong time," states the thread.

After the launch, for five days, there was not a single person who uploaded a video. This is how the team decided to open it up to every video instead of sticking to a particular niche. “Despite offering to pay women $20 to upload videos of themselves, nobody came forward, forcing the team to adopt a different strategy," he wrote.

After breaking the “niche" rule, the team uploaded its first official video in April 2005 onto the platform during its private beta. The video was called: Me At The Zoo. Have a look:

By breaking this rule, the team uploaded its first official video in April 2005 onto the platform during its private beta.The video was called: Me At The Zoo (This is the actual video, below) pic.twitter.com/gRFBvEsWMT — Arjun Mahadevan (Mr. LLC 🇺🇸) (@arjunmahadevan) March 8, 2023

Within a month, the app launched its beta version, and the website attracted 30,000 viewers a day. Six months later, over two million users were using the site daily. In late 2005 sequoia invested $3.5M into the company’s Series A. In October 2005, the platform saw its biggest viral video hit one million views. Here is the viral thread:

In October 2005, the platform saw its biggest viral video hit one million views.The video was a Nike ad featuring Ronaldinho (see below) receiving his pair of "Golden Boots." This was the first of many viral videos to hit millions of views.https://t.co/syhmk2zC4p — Arjun Mahadevan (Mr. LLC 🇺🇸) (@arjunmahadevan) March 8, 2023

By the end of its first year, the platform was receiving around 25 million views daily.The platform was a virality magnet. Videos posted on the platform could go viral for many reasons, from successful ads to a simple one-minute clip of a baby biting someone else’s finger. — Arjun Mahadevan (Mr. LLC 🇺🇸) (@arjunmahadevan) March 8, 2023

The company is one we've all heard of:• “You” represents that the content is user-generated, created by individual users, and not the site itself. • “Tube” is a nod toward an older original term for television. Put them together and you get… That's right:@YouTube pic.twitter.com/dPnSSgnFHs — Arjun Mahadevan (Mr. LLC 🇺🇸) (@arjunmahadevan) March 8, 2023

Today Youtube has evolved from helping showcase amateur videos to original content, licensed by singers, bloggers, and more.It has since grown from just collecting ad revenue to a full-fledged streaming platform as well as a subscription service. — Arjun Mahadevan (Mr. LLC 🇺🇸) (@arjunmahadevan) March 8, 2023

YouTube founders Chad, Steve, & Jawed are part of the PayPal Mafia a group of former PayPal employees and founders who have since founded and/or developed technology companies like:• Tesla• LinkedIn• Palantir• SpaceX• Affirm• Slide• Kiva• Yelp• Yammer pic.twitter.com/tGbGKARTIv — Arjun Mahadevan (Mr. LLC 🇺🇸) (@arjunmahadevan) March 8, 2023

The thread also sheds light on how YouTube has kickstarted many careers. “Time to start a dating app and fail," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “One of my favourite websites and now app. As a cricket fan, am able to relive so many memorable moments because of it. Can be a terrible time waster too but I think the positives far outweigh that! Love the thread!"

