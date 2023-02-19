CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Reel Awards 2023Entertainment NewsInd vs AusTrending News
Home » BUZZ » Twitter User Asks For 'Craziest Indian Movie Transformations for a Role' And Responses Are Endless
2-MIN READ

Twitter User Asks For 'Craziest Indian Movie Transformations for a Role' And Responses Are Endless

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: February 19, 2023, 12:14 IST

New Delhi, India

Twitter User Asks For 'Craziest Indian Movie Transformations for a Role'. (Image: Twitter/@badass_aishfan)

Twitter User Asks For 'Craziest Indian Movie Transformations for a Role'. (Image: Twitter/@badass_aishfan)

The tweet has gone viral and garnered tons of responses. While some got sarcastic and said its Chachi 420, others gave genuine answers.

The Indian movie industry is huge. While few movies do well because of the storyline, or music, there are many instances where the success of a movie can be attributed to the development of a particular character. A recent Twitter thread started by Anmol Jamwal asked people about some of the craziest “Indian movie transformations" of roles that people have seen over these years.

The tweet has gone viral and garnered tons of responses. While some got sarcastic and said its Chachi 420, others gave genuine answers. Have a look:

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, earlier, Twitter user, Aavishkar, put out a question that read, “What according to you is the BEST PERFORMANCE given by your most favourite actor?” This sparked a conversation on the micro-blogging site where users started listing out their favourite actors who left an indelible imprint with their remarkable acting and overall performance. From SRK in Swades, Ajay Devgn in Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar, Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Varun Dhawan in Badlapur, Rajpal Yadav in Chup Chup Ke, Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots, Sanjay Dutt in Munna Bhai MBBS, to Hrithik Roshan in Guzaarish, the list had it all. Who will you choose?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
first published:February 19, 2023, 12:14 IST
last updated:February 19, 2023, 12:14 IST
Read More