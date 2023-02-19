Twitter User Asks For 'Craziest Indian Movie Transformations for a Role' And Responses Are Endless

The Indian movie industry is huge. While few movies do well because of the storyline, or music, there are many instances where the success of a movie can be attributed to the development of a particular character. A recent Twitter thread started by Anmol Jamwal asked people about some of the craziest “Indian movie transformations" of roles that people have seen over these years.

What are some of the craziest Indian movie transformations you’ve seen for roles? I’ll start.. pic.twitter.com/ofpqbdc9FX — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) February 17, 2023

The tweet has gone viral and garnered tons of responses. While some got sarcastic and said its Chachi 420, others gave genuine answers. Have a look:

Amitabh Bachchan for Paa.— A. Kameshwari (@Kameshwari93) February 17, 2023

This Post says it all, In Indian cinema #KanganaRanaut did massive transformation that no other actress could ever do. In Thalivii ( As Jayalalithaa ji ) & In Emergency ( As Indira Gandhi ji ) . MASSIVE TRANSFORMATION ALERT.. Not just transformation but a incredible acting ✨♾️ pic.twitter.com/4g6RhsQLB5— Akansha Gill (@DonalBishtt) February 18, 2023

Suriya in 24, Vaaranam Ayiram and Soorarai pottru…I would rate his transformation in Soorarai pottru as one the most seamless transformations. From teenage to middle aged Maara…such good transformation!! There is also a official video on it…check YT— Zealot (@decode_22) February 17, 2023

Apart from Kamal sir in this film, his transformation in Chachi 420 , Chiyaan Vikram's transformation in "I" , Randeep's in Sarabjit. pic.twitter.com/X1X08yjZrn— Aishwarya as Nandini & Mandakini 👑 (@badass_aishfan) February 17, 2023

Could consider VJS in super deluxe pic.twitter.com/qQrPMM5vf6— Kavya (@FromKavya) February 17, 2023

Most versatile of all. Lot of folks do not realise the effort and the nuances that he puts into each character. Apart from the looks, this man creates a walk for each character that he gets into. pic.twitter.com/AjOKkJtwwz— Rizwan Sherif (@rizwansharief) February 17, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, Twitter user, Aavishkar, put out a question that read, “What according to you is the BEST PERFORMANCE given by your most favourite actor?” This sparked a conversation on the micro-blogging site where users started listing out their favourite actors who left an indelible imprint with their remarkable acting and overall performance. From SRK in Swades, Ajay Devgn in Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar, Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Varun Dhawan in Badlapur, Rajpal Yadav in Chup Chup Ke, Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots, Sanjay Dutt in Munna Bhai MBBS, to Hrithik Roshan in Guzaarish, the list had it all. Who will you choose?

