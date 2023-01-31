Twitter User Asks Why Microsoft Teams is 'Unnecessarily Complicated', People Oblige

Co-founder of Zerodha, Nikhil Kamath, took to his official Twitter handle and expressed how he finds Microsoft Teams extremely complicated. He also compared the platform with Google Meets and Zoom. “Why is Microsoft teams so unnecessarily complicated, google meets, zoom etc, are so much simpler to use. Thoughts?" he wrote on Twitter. Since being put, the tweet has gone viral with over 337K views. Here is the tweet:

Why is Microsoft teams so unnecessarily complicated, google meets, zoom etc, are so much simpler to use.Thoughts?— Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) January 31, 2023

There were many who agreed with Nikhil. One Twitter user wrote, “yes. have moved entirely to Google Meet now. Internet is v stable with a larger group. And I refuse to take meetings on Teams. Esp on a Mac it’s hell. Zoom is ok but their renewals are weird." Another person wrote, “Absolutely. Have turned Google Meet into my default VC tool. Simple, efficient, syncs seamlessly with the phone’s calendar & seemingly secure. MS Teams and Amazon Chime are unnecessarily complex."

“Having used all three, Teams is best suited for an enterprise set up and not exclusively for VC meetings alone. The 360 degree integration with chats, channels, SharePoint, different apps one can plug in is sheer dreamy stuff. Zoom & Meet probably meet most of the VC only reqs," wrote a Twitter user. Here are a few responses:

Microsoft Teams is complex due to its wide range of features like Sharepoint document sharing, AD authentication etc …— Pushpendra Singh (@pushpendrakum) January 31, 2023

Let’s make a report on this for over valuation of ms excel subscription and see it it’s price falls 😀— ian chauhan (@ian_chauhan) January 31, 2023

MS teams caters to a much bigger audience with a lot of features. Comparing Meet and Zoom to Teams is like comparing a hand blender with a food processor.— Muskein Singh ⚛️ (@Muskein) January 31, 2023

MS Teams is actually Skype on steroids , Remember Skype? Microsoft has grown by acquiring competitive products, integrating with other products from their suite,, and like other integrations, there are gaps, conflicts I didn’t like the inability to delete chats on Teams — RVK (@RvRvk) January 31, 2023

Having used all three, Teams is best suited for an enterprise set up and not exclusively for VC meetings alone. The 360 degree integration with chats, channels, SharePoint, different apps one can plug in is sheer dreamy stuff. Zoom & Meet probably meet most of the VC only reqs. — CJ (@CJoshi28) January 31, 2023

Meanwhile, Microsoft Teams and Outlook went down for thousands of users across India and officegoers are ‘celebrating’ the outage with memes. As Microsoft Corp probes the matter, some employees seem to be enjoying the few minutes of break. There were more than 3,700 incidents of people reporting Microsoft Teams outage on Downdetector, as per a Reuters report.

The outage came at a time when mass tech layoffs have shaken the world. Naturally, some employees thought that they were getting laid off, while others were apprehensive about work piling up for the next day. There were memes that captured the gamut of emotions people are experiencing.

