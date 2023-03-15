Malala Yousafzai attended the 2023 Oscars and fangirled over Rihanna. On the red carpet, she was asked by a Variety interview who she was most star-struck by at the event and Malala said that even though she had seen a lot of incredible people, she was the most excited to meet Rihanna. She added that she would want to meet the singer and thank her for being so inspiring.

Malala spoke in her original accent, not putting on a different one or unconsciously switching it, which might sometimes happen in these situations for non-native English speakers. A Twitter user berated Malala’s English-speaking skills and was immediately called out over it.

Amreeka mein reh kr b, Aik British elite se shaadi kr k b agar Apki angrezi Itni pathetic hai to laanat hai bai Aisi “Training” per !And idc how many haters I get after this !pic.twitter.com/43lFK7dJ4q— meenay (@lanadelmeem) March 13, 2023

The colonial hangover in this tweet….. damn get well soon I guess https://t.co/LTWi4kTdlR— Abn (@wtfAbn) March 15, 2023

Just shows the colonial mindset that is rooted in our generation. She is a non-native English speaker and there is nothing wrong in having an accent. Yahi koi angrez Urdu bol rha hota tou cuteness kai charchay hi nhi khtam honay thay. Ajeeb https://t.co/wG1CX6RwAU— Ali (@notsasaan) March 14, 2023

When South Asians speak English with an accent, y’all shame them. And when they speak English without one, y’all still shame them. Maybe you should have a tiny bit of shame as well. If not, rent some shame from me. https://t.co/lhwAnelmnO— ames (@AmesforJakes) March 14, 2023

75 years to the Independence of Pakistan but this mindset of believing English is a superior language and judging people merely on basis of the accent and grammar of a foreign language still exists!! Colonialism affects generations. 😏 https://t.co/vYtgoYzBtb— Amrat. (@amrataly) March 14, 2023

I don't get it being criticized for not having a foreign accent???Even if she had a foreign accent, people like this still would've criticized her for having a foreign accent. https://t.co/8qtNnfF1UG— Roshanabazai (@roshanabazai2) March 14, 2023

Malala did end up meeting Rihanna and shared some photos with the singer, writing, “Always love meeting reality."

