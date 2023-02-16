Twitter User Complains How 'Veer Zara' Was Barely Discussed in 'The Romantics' And Desis Agree

Netflix premiered the docu-series The Romantics recently. It celebrated the legacy of the late filmmaker Yash Chopra in the history of Indian Cinema. The four-episode series exhibits interviews with 35 celebrated personalities from the Indian film industry. It became the talk of the town especially as it included Aditya Chopra in the series, marking his first on-cam interview. Filmmakers Karan Johar, Sooraj Barjatya, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and actors who closely worked with the Yash Raj family including Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Ranveer Singh, Juhi Chawla, Hrithik Roshan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Abhishek Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan open up on their experiences with the father-son duo.

The series also discussed movies created by the banner. From revealing how Aditya Chopra convinced SRk to do DDLJ, to the director taking a jibe at his own brother - the series has now become viral.

In the midst of all this, a Twitter user expressed how his ‘biggest gripe’ with the series is that they spoke about the “importance and impact of #MujhseDostiKaroge (hot garbage) with such great detail but barely spoke about #VeerZaara."

My biggest gripe with #TheRomantics is that they spoke about the importance and impact of #MujhseDostiKaroge (hot garbage) with such great detail but barely spoke about #VeerZaara 💔 pic.twitter.com/pjSyenlk9x— ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) February 16, 2023

The tweet has now gone viral and many seem to agree with him. “Exactly. I thought when Adi mentioned about three films Hum Tum, Dhoom and Veer Zaara that led YRF’s comeback, they will talk about all 3. Felt like a footnote at the end, despite being a Yash Chopra directorial," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “True, I wondered why they just left this out. Could be a really good take on Yash Chopra’s love for both side Punjab."

Here are a few responses:

True, I wondered why they just left this out. Could be a really good take on Yash Chopra’s love for both side Punjab !— Aashish (@iAashishMJ) February 16, 2023

Also focused on 'Band Baaja Baarat' with Ranveer's debut but didn't give much attention to 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' with Anushka's debut.— Himanshu Sharma (@iamheemaanshoo) February 16, 2023

Veer Zaara and the it’s behind the scenes deserves a separate special on Netflix. The most iconic love story ever!— shashank (@Theshashank_p) February 16, 2023

Though rightfully, they did detailed analysis on DDLJ and how it changed their lives— Curious_Sharma🇮🇳 (@abhinav_me) February 16, 2023

MDK was spoken about in detail maybe because it was a first Non-Chopra directorial for YRF & how Adi Chopra gained confidence on his gut feelings post it's failure. Wouldn't mind an 8 hr series covering all aspects of YRF as a production house.— Anvay Patil (@patiliputra) February 16, 2023

Maybe they did speak about it and it got left out on the editing table. Maybe we'll get it latee😭— G.O.A.T (@FilmyJhaadu) February 16, 2023

‘The Romantics’ acts as a guide and allows one to understand the socio-economic and political environment in the country, the generational shift in making cinema and weaving characters, differentiate between good cinema, bad and repetitive cinema without judging them.

Aditya Chopra’s life comes off as an inspiration, not just for every aspiring filmmaker, but for the ones who dream, who dream about being one of a kind and following their heart. While his films may be magical and dreamy, his life of comprised successes, failures, and taking chances, which kept him grounded and humble.

