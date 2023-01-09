Twitter User Explains How She Was Barred From a Course At Harvard For Being 'Woman of Colour'

In what comes as a shocking incident, a Twitter user took to her official handle and expressed how she was barred from attending a course at Harvard for being a woman of colour. Radhika Radhakrishnan is doing her PhD from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She applied for a course at Harvard and initially she was allowed to sit for it. However, later, the professor allegedly googled her, found her personal website and barred her. “Just another day of being discriminated as a woman of color here," she wrote in the tweet.

Further, she also shared screenshots on the email exchanged with the professor. “Not OK. After further thought, I don’t think that this class is best for you," read the email by Professor.

Radhika also gave a subtle response where she mentioned how she has never come across any such instance of student personal websites being used as a criteria for class attendance. “I am confused but with all due respect at this stage it would be best for me to sit out this class. Thanks for your time," she wrote in the email. The tweet has now gone viral. Have a look:

I had emailed a senior Harvard prof to register for his course. After initially ok-ing it he suddenly emailed that I shouldn't reg. He had creepily googled me, found my *personal website* and barred me on its basis. Just another day of being discriminated as a woman of color here pic.twitter.com/ZcEhY3lJOl— Radhika Radhakrishnan (@so_radhikal) January 8, 2023

In another tweet, Radhiak wrote, “Why am I posting this here? Because over the past 5 months of being harassed and bullied by old white profs, I’ve learnt that I have no social capital as a woman of color in these elite universities. So I’m using my social capital here to call attention to racism in these spaces."

“Harvard is notorious for its racism and discrimination against people of color. Im so sorry, its disheartening to see how it doesnt matter how much effort we put into our work bec at the end, we’ll always be reduced to our sex and skin colors," wrote a Twitter user.

Another person wrote, “I’ve been part of the teaching staff of several Harvard courses and this behavior sounds like an extremely severe breach to me. You have the all the receipts so I would reach out to the dean’s office for his school."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here