Twitter User Points Out 'GPS' Blunder in SRK's 'Pathaan', Fans Ask Him to 'Chill'

The hype of ‘Pathaan’ was very evidently seen in theatres. It brought the whole nation together as the atmosphere was no less than festive upon Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen. Apart from Shah Rukh, the film which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has already become the biggest-ever release for a Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema with 8000 screens playing the film worldwide and additional late-night shows being added to meet public demand. Now, a Twitter user has pointed out an error in the movie and the tweet is going viral.

Twitter user who goes by the name “Gabbar Singh," points out the scene where SRK tells that he was in Afghanistan in the year 2022 and saved the locals. This happened as a missile was locked into his phone’s GPS location. To divert the missile, he threw the phone away. However, GPS became a part of smartphones in the year 2008.

Right below the thread, he wrote, “In one scene there is a bomb about to explode in a train bogey, SRK uses a piece of metal (fragment of the train roof) as a shield to save him from the blast, the entire roof gets ripped apart, but the same material shield he is holding in his hand, protects SRK."

Have a look:

In a Pathaan scene, Shahrukh recounts how he was posted in AFG in 2002, and saved a local, coz a missile was locked on to his phone’s gps location. So he threw the phone away to divert the missile. GPS in smartphones came in in 2008. — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) January 29, 2023

The tweet has now gone viral with multiple responses. Many can be seen asking him to chill as it is a fictional creation. “Just chill.. Its fictional story.. And fiction has tht much liberty… When showing 2050 today, movies do show things which are beyond imagination… Coz fiction has liberty," wrote a Twitter user. “Action movies entertain us at the expense of logic and science. As did Top Gun Maverick, one of the best action movies to come in this decade when Maverick doesn’t catch any fire at Mach 11 speed when he ejects but the state of the art aeroplane does," wrote a Twitter user.

“Royal Enfield ne production 1931 me suru kiya tha per RRR me 1922 ki story me usko dikha tha or humne enjoy bi kiya," wrote a Twitter user.

While SRK’s magic is being evidently seen in the theatres, now actor John Abraham is also garnering praise on social media.

The actor went trending on micro-blogging site Twitter. While many felt the actor is underrated, many praised him for his role as “Jim."

“One of best Action movies of John Abraham according to me! The action sequences of the movie were hell good! Always believed it could have grown like John Wick franchise from India!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “#Pathaan is easily my movie of the year. If you love big brassy action and one-liners galore, Pathaan will enthral you like few others have. (Don’t even start me on the dance numbers.) Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are dynamite."

Pathaan has created history at the box office. The film, which hit the theatres on January 25, is all set to cross Rs 54 crore mark on its opening day. The early estimates suggest that the film is likely to break the record of Yash starrer KGF 2 (Hindi) which had opened to a staggering Rs 53.95 crore.

