Twitter User Praises 'Love Culture' in SRK's 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi', Desis Disagree

Shah Rukh Khan is the epitome of romance in Bollywood. He has not only inspired a host of young Bollywood actors but has also made his fans swoon and earned the epithet of ‘the king of romance’ with many movies and one of them was ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’. The movie starred Anushka Sharma and became a blockbuster. In a tweet, which is now going viral, the user has shared an image from the SRK and Anushka starrer film and she wrote “Kabir singh’s generation will never understand Surinder Sahni’s love culture." However, it seemed like netizens do not agree with her so much.

Kabir singh's generation will never understand Surinder Sahni's love culture pic.twitter.com/BTlfbzi0rX— Sejj (@yess_sejal) December 22, 2022

The tweet, which has now gone viral garnered tons of responses. “That guy just removed his moustache and his wife didn’t recognise him in broad day light. I would still fall for the love of Coach Kabir Khan, over that of Kabir Singh’s," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I mean, he disguised himself as a whole different person to try and win the heart of a woman forced to marry him. It’s a different kind of toxic, but maybe just a little bit sweeter?"

“This movie was made to expose one truth that women, easily fall for Men who act like Chhapri. Women will consider Sincere Men when they have no option," wrote another Twitter user.

Here are a few responses:

anushka sharma as tani is the best anyone has ever played a blind character in bollywood https://t.co/BWzssCHRdb— lassan (@anniexpie) December 24, 2022

Wife not recognising her husband without moustache… Wonderful culture 👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾 https://t.co/OHMmT0EXkG— SadhuMaharaj 🇮🇳 (@SadhuMaharaj16) December 24, 2022

I mean, he disguised himself as a whole different person to try and win the heart of a woman forced to marry him. It's a different kind of toxic, but maybe just a little bit sweeter? https://t.co/knvNNBCZCH— Abhimanyu Bose (@bose_abhimanyu) December 24, 2022

Kabir Singh wasn't good.RNBJ is as nonsensical as Kabir Singh. https://t.co/TA91ZhoD1U— Nobody (@Nobody77097957) December 24, 2022

Oh .. no.. no no no..That man roleplayed!!There's no "love culture" here! https://t.co/YOYhmF9VvS— Pratyush Mahapatra (@Pratyush__27) December 24, 2022

Surinder Sahni was a loser. Really a sad creep.In real life, such men die alone. Girls like these men only on silver screen There's no glory in being him. Earlier nibbas learn this, lesser heartache for them https://t.co/zLJUZEXQTP — Dr Blackpill (@Doxotaxel) December 24, 2022

Who would you side with? Kabir Singh or Dr Suri?

