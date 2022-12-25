CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Coronavirus#IPLAuction2023
Home » BUZZ » Twitter User Praises 'Love Culture' in SRK's 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi', Desis Disagree
2-MIN READ

Twitter User Praises 'Love Culture' in SRK's 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi', Desis Disagree

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: December 25, 2022, 15:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Twitter User Praises 'Love Culture' in SRK's 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'. (Image: Twitter/@yess_sejal)

Twitter User Praises 'Love Culture' in SRK's 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'. (Image: Twitter/@yess_sejal)

In a tweet, which is now going viral, the user has shared an image from the SRK and Anushka starrer film Rab ne bana di jodi.

Shah Rukh Khan is the epitome of romance in Bollywood. He has not only inspired a host of young Bollywood actors but has also made his fans swoon and earned the epithet of ‘the king of romance’ with many movies and one of them was ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’. The movie starred Anushka Sharma and became a blockbuster. In a tweet, which is now going viral, the user has shared an image from the SRK and Anushka starrer film and she wrote “Kabir singh’s generation will never understand Surinder Sahni’s love culture." However, it seemed like netizens do not agree with her so much.

The tweet, which has now gone viral garnered tons of responses. “That guy just removed his moustache and his wife didn’t recognise him in broad day light. I would still fall for the love of Coach Kabir Khan, over that of Kabir Singh’s," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I mean, he disguised himself as a whole different person to try and win the heart of a woman forced to marry him. It’s a different kind of toxic, but maybe just a little bit sweeter?"

“This movie was made to expose one truth that women, easily fall for Men who act like Chhapri. Women will consider Sincere Men when they have no option," wrote another Twitter user.

RELATED STORIES

Here are a few responses:

Who would you side with? Kabir Singh or Dr Suri?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi
first published:December 25, 2022, 15:00 IST
last updated:December 25, 2022, 15:00 IST
Read More