Twitter User Rants About Uorfi Javed's 'Obscene' Outfits Impacting Kids, Gets Schooled

Uorfi Javed continually faces misogynistic attacks on social media over her outfits. Taking it a notch higher, a Twitter user tagged Priyank Kanoongo, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights and complained about the “impact" of Uorfi’s outfits on children. “Dear

@KanoongoPriyank ji, This is a serious question. If a woman (#UrfiJaved) is dressing up daily like this & visiting public places, what impact would it have on minor children witnessing such obscenity. This is not Women Empowerment & people need to call out this rubbish," Arnaz Hathiram tweeted, sharing a photo of Uorfi.

Many Twitter users called out the sexist line of her criticism against Uorfi.

Dear @KanoongoPriyank ji, This is a serious questionIf a woman (#UrfiJaved) is dressing up daily like this & visiting public places, what impact would it have on minor children witnessing such obscenity This is not Women Empowerment & people need to call out this rubbish pic.twitter.com/mGDPSGsJsO — Arnaz Hathiram (@ArnazHathiram) December 7, 2022

Mam it's best to leave it , she is well within the laws bcz the only nudity in public is prohibited by the law ! It's her choice and her life it's best if we don't interfere !— Omkar Shete (@OmMY200) December 7, 2022

No one question similar clothes at public swimming pools and beaches.I find this kind dressing abhorrent even at the above mentioned places, but ppl think this is normal, there r minors over there also.— I don't like plastic donas for prasad. (@Md28043036) December 7, 2022

Teach kids not to get excited when they see this. Teach them this is normal. Tell them there are approximately 7 billion people in this world and everyone gets to decide what they wear.— S (@iAvverage) December 8, 2022

Do u know of any law against this , her choice what she wishes to wear or not https://t.co/UjIut1HroV— हीप हौप रौकर (@wildgod1) December 11, 2022

Uorfi also faced a similar line of criticism from author Chetan Bhagat. At an Aaj Tak event, when talking about Indian youth, Chetan Bhagat said, “Ladkiyon ki photos par like daba rahe hain, likh rahe hain… crores like hote hain Urfi Javed ki photos par. Ek India ka jawan wo hai jo Kargil pe baith ke desh ki raksha kar raha hai. Ek humara youth hai jo bistaron mein ghus ke Urfi Javed ki photos dekh rha hai."

After this, Uorfi called Bhagat a ‘pervert’ and asked him to ‘stop promoting rape culture’. The latter issued a statement as well.

