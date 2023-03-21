Twitter User Says 'Suri' From SRK's RNBDJ Was a 'Vibe' And Fans Are All in Agreement

Shah Rukh Khan is the epitome of romance in Bollywood and there is no denying. There is a reason as to why he has earned the epithet of ‘the king of romance’ with many movies and one of them was ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’. The movie starred Anushka Sharma and became a blockbuster. SRK played double role in the film. One was that of a simple man and the other was that of a person who is filled with life and fun. Now, in a tweet, which is doing rounds on Twitter, user Navjot Gulati mentioned how people look “over Surinder Sahani like Taani Partner did in 1st half of the film." He writes, “Suri is a vibe. He’s all heart. Filled with soul. I know a lot of cinephiles never bought the leap of faith that Taani can’t recognize her."

There are many who supported Navjot’s tweet and came forward. This tweet has also sparked a discussion on the blue bird app. Here is the viral post:

Everytime people discuss the best @iamsrk performances, they look over Surinder Sahani like Taani Partner did in 1st half of the film. Suri is a vibe. He's all heart. Filled with soul. I know a lot of cinephiles never bought the leap of faith that Taani can't recognize her pic.twitter.com/KP8Zz9zLrc— Navjot Gulati (@Navjotalive) March 19, 2023

“Btw i was just watching this movie today, Suri even mentions that Taani could have recognised him in a sec, but probably it was divine intervention that wanted him to be with her. They do acknowledge it in the film…also it’s like Clark Kent, nobody will suspect he is superman," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Couldn’t agree with this more. What a beautiful way to manifest a conversation the Suri’s of the world were beginning to have with themselves. One of my favourites."

One Twitter user mentioned, “I love this fillum to BITS. Entirely unironically. Part of that is purely personal because it got me through a very dark phase in life. But also this is a gentle kind of love & masculinity model we dont often see in Bollywood, and it makes fun of machismo w/o being unkind abt it."

But the Logic that Taani partner is fooled by a moustache is far fetched …that she could recognise it was Suri ji all along…— Niraj Singhvi (@RealSinghvi) March 20, 2023

Agreed— OUR STUPID REACTIONS (@STUPIDREACTIONS) March 20, 2023

Rewatched this for the thousandth time last night. Love Suri Love Raj love Tani ji love Bobby ji. Great film and as always @iamsrk acting is off the chart as both Suri and Raj #totallydevotedSRKFANUK— Ang (@AngieOc555) March 20, 2023

One of SRK’s most underrated performances. He played both Raj and Suri with so much heart and genuity. ♥️— Netflix and Biryani (@SalmanMGhori) March 20, 2023

Love it, one of my fav film💗❤️ i have no problem with Taani not recognizing him. She has barely looked at Suri and Raj is so different from him in every way, so imo she has no reason to suspect anyth. Imo in some BW films there are much greater inconsistencies😅— MinnaL 🇫🇮 (@LauriMinna) March 20, 2023

