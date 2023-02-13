Twitter User Shares Coconut Water-Lemon Juice Combo, Desis Call It a 'Gamechanger'

As winter is now over and summer is about to begin, one thing that everyone desperately needs is hydration. It is very important to stay hydrated in the extremely hot weather that India faces. For the last few years, the country has been going through heat waves, thus, making it more important to take care of the body. What better way to stay hydrated than having coconut water? However, this one Twitter user who goes by the name Arun Dev has shared a bizarre combination and it seems like desis were already aware of it. Not just this, but they have also deemed it as a ‘gamechanger.’

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Arun shared an image of a coconut water shell and it can be seen that he is adding fresh lemon juice to it. Yes, you got that right. “I didn’t know this was a popular combination," he wrote in the caption. Have a look for yourself:

I didn't know this was a popular combination. pic.twitter.com/oQH9q1xgh9— Arun Dev (@ArunDev1) February 11, 2023

The image, since uploaded, has gone viral with over 112K views. “I was first told about this in Mysore in 2007. It brings down your ushna (body heat) when you have on empty stomach," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Very much so- it’s called Bonda lime in Mangalore, bonda being the Tulu word for tender coconut. It’s deliciously refreshing."

While some seem to be it aware of it, there are also people who did not know this existed. “I have seen this for quite a few years in Kumaraswamy Layout near SBI as well. I remember seeing this in the menu of Annalakshmi on Mount road (Anna salai) next to Higgin Bothams couple of decades back costing a bomb," wrote a Twitter user.

Meanwhile, earlier, a recipe of coconut tea went viral on the internet. In the video posted on Instagram, a woman starts off-camera by putting a hollow coconut shell on the stove, after it heats up, she adds some water, ginger, milk, cardamom, and sugar. There you have it: the perfect coconut tea!

To some users, the biggest hurdle in setting out to prepare this tea was the fear of their mother. No one wanted to get scolded by their mother for ruining their kitchen. A user wrote, “Aisa toh kabhi nahi hone dengi meri Mumma. Maar agar khana hai toh he karen aisa kaam (my mother would never let this happen. Only attempt this in case you want to get beaten up.” Another comment read, “As a tea person I wanna try it.”

