Twitter User Shares Tearful Friend's Post-Breakup 'Funny' Phone Call, Gets Called Out

Being a romantic is not for the faint of heart and modern dating certainly isn’t making it easy on anyone. For women, especially, societal standards are such that it’s not enough to show up on a date and have a good time. There’s an entire lead-up to the date, including things like multiple visits to the salon, planning an outfit and also spending money on a host of other things. A Twitter user shared a post-breakup tearful phone call that she got from her friend and her complaints check out.

One Vanshika called up her friend, in tears, to talk about one Akash who happened to want to take things slow with her. To make matters worse, the whole thing transpired on their “two-month anniversary" (yes, it got memefied). Vanshika then went on to list how she had gotten waxing and threading done for the occasion, rejected many men for Akash, bought heels without waiting for them to go on sale.

In fact, Vanshika started watching Football for him. Anyone who’s not interested in sports knows how painful that can get. In return, the (ex?) boyfriend not only put in zero effort, but also told her he wanted to take a break.

While many people were entertained and many sympathised, most people criticised the Twitter user for sharing her friend’s private phone call. It might be true that Vanshika’s priorities are slightly messed up, but most Twitter users found it all to be a major red flag on the part of the original poster. It was not clear whether Vanshika had consented to the call being posted. Some Twitter users also asked if the whole thing was scripted.

By the end of the call, it at least became clear that Vanshika would not really be opposed to moving on with someone new.

probably the funniest post-breakup crying session pic.twitter.com/tkac4bbgxs— isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) December 8, 2022

Vanshika jaisi ladki ajtak nahi dekhi pic.twitter.com/KjhzSYpifN— Professor ngl राजा बाबू (@GaurangBhardwa1) December 8, 2022

I really hope this video reaches her and she’s more careful about who she calls her “friends” No hate to you, but this is outright insensitive 🙂 Think about how you’d feel if someone you thought was your “friend” did this to you, that’s all 🙂— chicken butter garlic (@emotionalwr3ckk) December 8, 2022

Ladkiyon ka sahi hai phone par hi apne friend se apni breakup story share kar leti aur sympathy bhi mil jata, hum ladko ko toh doston ka daru ka bill bharna padta hai fir dost mazak b udate hain— Ankit Pathak (@ankit_acerbic) December 8, 2022

Vanshika ki baaton se dekh ke lag rha kii Usne two months bhi kaise gujare hoge us ladke ke sath? — Pintu (@Pintuu0) December 8, 2022

Vanshika doesn't only need better set of priorities, but also better friends. https://t.co/CDS3d1PX8g— Vaishali (@iHopefulCynic) December 9, 2022

Twitter is certainly wishing Vanshika happier times.

