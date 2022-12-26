Twitter User Shares How He is Dealing With Cancer, Posts Heartwarming Image With Family

Cancer is a life threatening disease and living with it is not easy. In a similar instance, a Twitter user who goes by the name Ravi Prakash shared a heartwarming picture with his wife and son. Prakash works as a Freelance reported fro BBC Hindi. In the image, he can be seen sitting on Marine Drive with his family and everyone is all smiles. He can also be seen giving a rose to his wife while their son look at the couple in all awe. In the caption he mentions that he has stage 4 lung cancer.

Deeming it as his “Photo of the year," Prakash wrote, “We were in hospital (@TataMemorial) in day time and at the Marine Drive in evening. This is how I am dealing with my last stage #Cancer." Have a look:

So, this is our Photo of the year. We were in hospital (@TataMemorial) in day time and at the Marine Drive in evening. This is how I am dealing with my last stage #Cancer. Pic credit: Ajit Sarthi. #LivingWithLungCancerStage4 pic.twitter.com/Uqpt0Frp8R— Ravi Prakash (@Ravijharkhandi) December 24, 2022

The post, since uploaded has gone viral with tons of responses. “Pls take care! Reading your words brought tears to my eyes. Wondering if my papa also felt the same #LivingWithLungCancerStage4 When he got to know there is no hope, he got himself discharged from #AIIMSDelhi and came to celebrate my 9th bday. Left us, a week before I turned 9," wrote a

Twitter user. Another person wrote, “People like you are a source of inspiration for families going through similar situations in life, reaffirm the purpose in life for Doctors and provide a sense of direction to researchers and scientists where to focus and do better. More energy and power to you."

Here are a few responses:

You are a fighter Sir! Really hope things get better. Take care.— Tridip K Mandal (@tridipkmandal) December 25, 2022

Such a positive and inspiring post. Commendable spirit. 👏👏 जीना इसी को कहते हैं 🙏— Mohan Pargaien IFS (@pargaien) December 25, 2022

Truly a wonderful picture, An inspiring post full of life & positivity of how someone with stage 4 lung cancer looks at life. Lessons for all of us, My prayers, best wishes. @Ravijharkhandi @TataMemorial— Rakesh Srivastava (@srivastava91265) December 25, 2022

What a heart warming picture. Best wishes to you and your family. God bless you all.— Lloyd Mathias (@LloydMathias) December 25, 2022

I usually read your msgs with teary eyes brother but can't express my gratitude to you 2 show path to so many who r fighting their battles with life 4 survival,I pray to the Almighty 2 bless you with courage, as the day count doesn't matter but life within it so live life happily— फूल पलाश के ले आना (@3ZvHOts8kF0CNEl) December 25, 2022

For many, Prakash came out to be a source of inspiration.

