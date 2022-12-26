CHANGE LANGUAGE
Twitter User Shares How He is Dealing With Cancer, Posts Heartwarming Image With Family
2-MIN READ

Twitter User Shares How He is Dealing With Cancer, Posts Heartwarming Image With Family

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: December 26, 2022, 12:16 IST

New Delhi, India

Twitter User Shares How He is Dealing With Cancer. (Image: Twitter/@RaviJharkhandi)

Twitter User Shares How He is Dealing With Cancer. (Image: Twitter/@RaviJharkhandi)

Twitter user Ravi Prakash shared a heartwarming picture with his wife and son. Prakash works as a Freelance reported fro BBC Hindi.

Cancer is a life threatening disease and living with it is not easy. In a similar instance, a Twitter user who goes by the name Ravi Prakash shared a heartwarming picture with his wife and son. Prakash works as a Freelance reported fro BBC Hindi. In the image, he can be seen sitting on Marine Drive with his family and everyone is all smiles. He can also be seen giving a rose to his wife while their son look at the couple in all awe. In the caption he mentions that he has stage 4 lung cancer.

Deeming it as his “Photo of the year," Prakash wrote, “We were in hospital (@TataMemorial) in day time and at the Marine Drive in evening. This is how I am dealing with my last stage #Cancer." Have a look:

The post, since uploaded has gone viral with tons of responses. “Pls take care! Reading your words brought tears to my eyes. Wondering if my papa also felt the same #LivingWithLungCancerStage4 When he got to know there is no hope, he got himself discharged from #AIIMSDelhi and came to celebrate my 9th bday. Left us, a week before I turned 9," wrote a

Twitter user. Another person wrote, “People like you are a source of inspiration for families going through similar situations in life, reaffirm the purpose in life for Doctors and provide a sense of direction to researchers and scientists where to focus and do better. More energy and power to you."

Here are a few responses:

For many, Prakash came out to be a source of inspiration.

first published:December 26, 2022, 12:16 IST
last updated:December 26, 2022, 12:16 IST
Read More