Twitter User Shares Pic of 'Quality' Meal Served on Shatabdi Express, Minister Reacts

Indian Railways has managed to impress people on social media after a man shared a picture of a meal served on Shatabdi Express. The meal included multiple Indian dishes, served along with pickle and curd. “Travelled in Shatabdi after a long time & I’m really impressed to see the food quality.. Railway has literally changed a lot in the past 9 years," read the caption. It shows dal, chicken, aloo with some rice and chapati. Not only did it look delicious but was also very neatly and nicely presented. The post went viral immediately and garnered multiple appreciative messages.

Union Minister Darshana Jardosh also Retweeted the image as she wrote, “I am glad you enjoyed the food service in #NayeBharatKiNayiRail."

Many people dropped appreciative messages. “This is looking complete, fresh and delicious no doubt. That aloo ki sabzi, color of dal, steamed rice, roti and a non plastic disposable Chamach everything looks perfect," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Few days ago, I was traveling and I bought a dosa from a shop at Pune railway station, the dosa and the chutney was excellent in taste. Thank you to brhe shop owner and Indian railways."

Meanwhile, earlier, Twitter user, Bhumika, posted a picture of her half-eaten meal on a train which had dal, rice, sabzi, and rotis on the plate. In her caption, she pointed out the rail authorities and asked, “Have you ever tasted your own food (IRCTC Official)? Will you ever give such bad quality and taste to your own family and children?” Tagging it as “food for prisoners", Bhumika went on to highlight the increased fare prices which, nowhere, justify the quality of food being served on the trains.

