Twitter User Shares Story About Nosy Relatives And People Can Relate So Hard

Sometimes relatives can be extremely nosy. Remember that aunty on a wedding who keeps asking you about your weight? Or that uncle who constantly keeps asking you about your career goals? Well, seems like we all have had such instances. Elaborating on the same, Twitter her Georgia Mae Morrison shared an instance. She wrote about how a relative is completely obsessed with her daughter’s weight and keeps asking why she is so skinny. However, taking a stand for their daughter, her husband this time firmly told her she’d have to leave if she made another comment.

The woman, completely in awe of her husband, wrote, “I would’ve married him again right there if I could." The tweet has now gone viral. Have a look:

One of our relatives is obsessed with my daughter’s weight (“you’re too skinny”, “you eat nothing”, etc). At Christmas dinner my husband firmly told her she’d have to leave if she made another comment and I would’ve married him again right there if I could— Georgia Mae Morrison (@mominmedicine) December 27, 2022

The tweet reminded many people of their own encounters. “Christmas is always so tough with this, a family member of mine told me multiple times I eat too much / I’ll see it on my hips etc etc. your husband is amazing! I’m sorry someone made these comments," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “At a family gathering, a similar issue came up. My response, “is now the time where we all get to be critical of other’s appearance?” Silence followed by a new topic."

One Twitter user wrote, “My Mum allowed her friends to berate me at the dinner table for having a naturally thin physique I genetically inherited from her, and it hurt. Well done to you both!"

Here are a few responses:

Some people show their love through such comments. It's better to take them aside and speak to them in private and tell them how that can harm your child's body image and make them understand also. Even though they're adults they might not have received this mercy from others.— sweettoothforeverything (@ilizbethnoble) December 29, 2022

I hate it when you see people and they obsess with growth, height, weight and compare your child to other children they know… my son is 6 and he’s picked up on it and hates it when people say things like this to him.— Kat (@kat_n_eugene) December 29, 2022

This is why so many people lack confidence with their bodies. Nobody has the right to comment on another persons weight, especially to a child who’s body is still developing. This is how eating disorders and body dysmorphia starts. I applaud your husband 👏👏— Donna Braden (@diamondlife74) December 29, 2022

I am so happy to hear that he protected your daughter. Like others here, I was very skinny and people had no problem making comments. One teacher used to tell me to have my mom cook me pasta. Another made fun of my "chicken legs". A coworker asked me if I only ate salad.— 💙Sheila D💙 (@sheff2) December 29, 2022

You and your husband are awesome for doing that, and for talking about it! But please tell me she wasn’t saying it to the obviously very young girl in your profile pic? That’s somehow extra worse.— Melynda Shamie (@melsbells1231) December 29, 2022

Many people also praiser her husband for standing up. One Twitter user wrote, “Well done to your husband. A relative did this to my daughter at a family gathering but she didn’t tell me until after the event. Lucky her sister was with her and said her bit about it."

Another person wrote, “Kudos to your husband. These comments have lasting effects. As an adult, I asked my MD dad to not comment about my weight again. Several months later: I know you said never to say anything, but you look really good. Huge props to your husband."

