Twitter Users are Parodying 'Annoying' Dating App Bios and They are on Point

Tinder, Bumble or Hinge- dating apps can be quite a hit-or-miss deal. The fact that they have automated templates meant to make romance “easier" also means that it limits the approach one can take. The bios on dating apps, while they are perhaps designed to express a unique personality as far as possible, often end up sounding like they were AI-generated. The dating app structure certainly isn’t giving people a lot to play with. Twitter users have started a trend poking fun at the ‘cringe’ dating app bios.

A Twitter user shared a generic Hinge bio reading “hi i’m jason from hinge. i love sushi and marvel movies. we’ll get along if you understand my sarcasm. i’m just looking for my future gym buddy [sic]." It brought on a host of such meme bios shared by Twitter users.

hi i'm jason from hinge. i love sushi and marvel movies. we'll get along if you understand my sarcasm. i'm just looking for my future gym buddy— kimberlee (@kimberleeerose) December 9, 2022

They’re all the same and they’re all annoying https://t.co/WZefKY3Cxg— part-time whore (@pprofessionalgf) December 11, 2022

he’s looking for the pam to his jim, and still can’t believe the ending of Game of Thrones https://t.co/keOI9Tuzav— do you know these gays?! (@laPetiteNomade) December 12, 2022

hi im karan from ggn bumble, im 6'2 if that matters, i like my coffee the way i like my humor - dark, i hope you don't get offended easily https://t.co/MoiH1CCiDO— nush846 (@nush_846) December 12, 2022

hi I’m ryan from hinge. I love the office and music. first round is on me if it’s tequila shots. all i ask is that you’re as spontaneous as me. my simple pleasures are the gym, IPAs, and traveling. https://t.co/ZeADUEfK2R— Hannah (@h_dobro) December 11, 2022

We’ll get along if you don’t get offended when I roast you https://t.co/OBEdSEmIb0 pic.twitter.com/iT4O2OQZU3— Erin B. (@errinnb_) December 11, 2022

Hi, I'm Raghav from Hinge. I am overly competitive about board games. My best travel story is when I booked an impromptu round trip to Australia. You should not go out with me if you don't like The Office. Just looking for the Pam to my Jim. https://t.co/nVRGHyPbIY— Rutuja (ऋतुजा) (@Havaldarshinde) December 11, 2022

Hi I’m Mo from hinge. Don’t kill me if I order pineapple on pizza. The biggest risk I’ve taken is downloading this app. We will get along if you love the office (The US version Ofcourse) https://t.co/XsKlabpXFz— daddy's little possible neurodivergent (@bareilykibarfi) December 11, 2022

Would you take a chance on these and swipe right?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here