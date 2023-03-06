CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Viral News LIVECRED CEOChatGPTAI ArtistBulletproof Car
Home » BUZZ » Twitter User's Thread on How Not Buying Underwear Can Save You Lakhs is Truly 'Eye-opening'
1-MIN READ

Twitter User's Thread on How Not Buying Underwear Can Save You Lakhs is Truly 'Eye-opening'

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: March 06, 2023, 10:44 IST

New Delhi, India

Twitter thread bats against buying underwear. (Photo: Volodymyr Maksymchuk via Canva)

Twitter thread bats against buying underwear. (Photo: Volodymyr Maksymchuk via Canva)

This Twitter thread is hilariously batting against buying underwear. Here's why.

A Twitter user is urging you to either use leaves instead of underwear or make your own underwear with used clothes or newspaper. An account going by- umm- ‘Eternal fool’ has made an expansive thread on why one shouldn’t buy underwear and it’s resonating with many on Twitter. The argument is that by not buying underwear, you could actually end up saving lakhs of rupees.

Is the math ‘mathing’? We’re not sure. The Twitter user argues against underwear while also giving out some financial advice. Use it at your own risk.

RELATED STORIES

That’s some big brain energy right there. Twitter agrees.

Undies or no-undies- what’s it going to be for you in light of this ‘eye-opening’ thread?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. underwear
first published:March 06, 2023, 10:44 IST
last updated:March 06, 2023, 10:44 IST
Read More