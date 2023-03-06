A Twitter user is urging you to either use leaves instead of underwear or make your own underwear with used clothes or newspaper. An account going by- umm- ‘Eternal fool’ has made an expansive thread on why one shouldn’t buy underwear and it’s resonating with many on Twitter. The argument is that by not buying underwear, you could actually end up saving lakhs of rupees.

Is the math ‘mathing’? We’re not sure. The Twitter user argues against underwear while also giving out some financial advice. Use it at your own risk.

To being with you need at least 6 underwears, which means, you'll have to spend Rs 1470. If you had invested at 12% in an index fund, you would've saved ₹ 44,048!!!!! pic.twitter.com/DxkFy6TDpB— Eternal fool (@passivefool) March 4, 2023

But WAITTT! You didn't consider underwear inflation. According to RBI and the Ministry Of Textiles, the average underwear inflation in India is 8%. If you had instead invested at 12% in index fund and increased your SIP by 8% every year, you would've saved Rs 1.1 crore pic.twitter.com/qaDCQbx5s2— Eternal fool (@passivefool) March 4, 2023

You use leaves. They are free and you can use fresh ones, everyday. They are ayurvedic too. pic.twitter.com/mrZDaKMayJ— Eternal fool (@passivefool) March 4, 2023

That’s some big brain energy right there. Twitter agrees.

Can we do SIP underwear? Also, isn't it better financial prudence to rent an underwear than own it?I've been staying on rented underwear since the age of six, I'm financially independent now. — Banana Republic (@tangdi_kabab) March 4, 2023

This is extraordinary. The thought and the humour. And congrats to all who responded with equal wit. But could this be seen as surrogate short-selling. I am waiting to see you write on gold and cars — RVS Sridhar alias Sridhar Rallabandi (@SridharRVS) March 5, 2023

A unweaving the logic behind underwears. There has to be some special irony in that! We need such eye opening content on a more regular basis O Enlightened One!— Tanay Tibrewal (@tanaytibrewal) March 4, 2023

Undies or no-undies- what’s it going to be for you in light of this ‘eye-opening’ thread?

