2-MIN READ

Twitter’s Dating App Suggestion for Men to Take Permission From Women’s Dad Divides Internet

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: February 07, 2023, 12:45 IST

Delhi, India

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Shutterstock)

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Shutterstock)

A woman gave a suggestion on social media about a dating app where guys must take permission from the girl's dad before asking her out and received mixed reactions from online users.

With the advent of online dating apps, it just takes a right swipe to choose who you wish to date but picking the right one isn’t a piece of cake! It takes time to judge them through online conversations until you meet them for the better or even worse! Sometimes, we also regret listening to our parents’ call when they first warned us about the red flags. To prevent these, a woman gave a suggestion on social media about a dating app where guys must take permission from the girl’s dad before asking her out and received mixed reactions from online users.

Twitter user, @enlightenedcoop, wrote, “A dating app where guys have to call your dad to ask for permission to take you out as the only way to contact you”. This ignited a conversation among the tweeps who flooded the comment sections with their opinions on the same. While some loved the idea, others called it an ‘outdated, sexist trope’’ for not allowing women to own their decisions.

“Both Swipe right: hotness, Dad filter: stability and normalcy , First date: chemistry, Second date: wedding,” mentioned a user and another one gave a comic reply, “Can’t wait to read pick up artists write ups of their strategies for “dadmaxxing”. Primers on woodworking and financial planning”. Those who didn’t approve of the dating app idea said, “we’d all be dateless”. “Arranged dating” exclaimed the other.

RELATED STORIES

Earlier, a woman shared a screenshot of her dating app convo with a man whose bizarre icebreaker left Twitter LOL. It showed how she started introducing herself to a guy called Pranav and wished to carry forward with a simple question that turned out to be hilarious AF. Calling himself, ‘Takatvar’, he went to make a cringe move by asking her ‘Chal Panjaa’!

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. dating app
  2. viral
first published:February 07, 2023, 12:44 IST
last updated:February 07, 2023, 12:45 IST
