A video of a thief trying to steal an air conditioner in Uttar Pradesh’s Merrut has been rounds on the internet. The accused and his accomplice were later apprehended, and legal action was initiated against them, Meerut police said. In the CCTV footage, shared on Twitter, a person is seen standing outside a shop at night and holding a pipe attached to an air conditioner. He first makes sure that no one is around and then begins to break the pipe. The thief struggles to detach the pipe from the AC and can be seen applying force to bend it. As he continues to do that, the pipe suddenly breaks and gas gets released, causing the person to flee the spot. Towards the end of the clip, gas and some liquid is seen leaking from the air conditioner.

According to the Bharat Samachar, two thieves were involved in the incident, which took place in the Nauchandi locality of Meerut. The thieves were caught by the shop owner whose AC they were trying to steal.

Meerut Police said that both the accused were taken into custody and further action was being taken against them. “Both the thieves are in police custody. Legal action is being taken by registering the charges,” the tweet read.

दोनों चोर पुलिस हिरासत में है। अभियोग पंजीकृत कर विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है।— MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) March 4, 2023

Last month, another incident had come to light where some burglars tried to break into a jewellery shop in Meerut by digging a tunnel. But, when they could not get their hands on the valuables, the thieves left an apology note for the store owner.

The shop owner, Deepak Kumar, discovered the failed robbery attempt when he went to his shop for daily business. It was learned that the burglars had dug up a 15-foot-long tunnel to get access to the vault inside the shop. They had also brought gas cutters, which could not help them in breaking the vault. Upon realising that they will have left empty-handed, the thieves left a note which read, “We are sorry”.

An idol of Lord Krishna was also found facing the wall inside the shop, which suggested that the miscreants did not want to commit the robbery in front of the deity.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here