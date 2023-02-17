While Uday Chopra is currently looking at acting as more of a hobby than as a career, people on Twitter beg to differ. In Netflix’s ‘The Romantics’, Aditya Chopra ended up unintentionally roasting Uday when he claimed that the nepotism debate does not hold water because they could not make a star out of the ‘Dhoom’ actor.

While he agreed that if one is “born into a film family” it will always be easier for them to get “an audition or a break," Aditya Chopra maintained that “it stops there.” Referring to brother Uday Chopra’s “not very successful” acting career, Aditya said that it is the audience who decides who will be a star, irrespective of the person’s “privileged” or common background.

Now, though, Twitter wants to see Uday Chopra in a new avatar in YRF’s spy universe. While you might think of Uday only in context of his comedic roles in the ‘Dhoom’ franchise, a Twitter page/podcast ‘Love of Cinema’ has pitched casting him in the role of a supervillain.

“Uday Chopra as supervillain in YRF Spy Universe where his identity is concealed (a throwback to 70s spy movie villains). We only see a shrouded image. Every time he appears, he speaks with a different accent. Only thing we know: he was a streetracer once," read the tweet.

Trust me with this oneUday Chopra as supervillain in YRF Spy Universe where his identity is concealed (a throwback to 70s spy movie villains). We only see a shrouded image. Every time he appears, he speaks with a different accent. Only thing we know: he was a streetracer once. pic.twitter.com/4WZbCjJYpf — Love of Cinema (@loveofcinemasf8) February 16, 2023

It isn't about reviving his career. It is about adding something that is a perfect foil to the superstar overgymmed heroes.A proper villain who tells the heroes, 'to hell with your muscles, I will run rings around you with my power.' — Ravi Vyas (@ravyas75) February 17, 2023

Brilliant. I am thinking a proper modern successor to Shakal. pic.twitter.com/f4FWhtZiOC— Ravi Vyas (@ravyas75) February 17, 2023

Ali, streetracer turned international criminal based in LA, "I indulged in so much crime, so much crime, so much crime…now what to tell you how much crime!"— X Æ A-12 Cov-19 (@k0ol1) February 17, 2023

People are clearly sold on the idea. YRF powers that be, you listening?

