'Udhar Dikha Na': Sambit Patra Takes Jibe at Rahul Gandhi With Rohit Sharma Video

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra recently took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi on Instagram. He posted a reel of cricketer Rohit Sharma in the field, indicating, how Gandhi behaves when PM Narendra Modi is roasting the opposition in the parliament. He posted the reel with a few laughing emojis in the caption section. He also used certain hashtags like “#rahulgandhi, #parliament, #pmmodiji, #pmmodi, #bordergavaskartrophy , #india, #indiavsaustralia, #rohitsharma."

In the text above the video he wrote, “Abbe mujhe kya dikha raha hai, udhar dikha na." In the video, Rohit Sharma can be seen asking the camera person to focus on the other side rather than showing his face to the public. Have a look for yourself:

The video, since uploaded, has goen viral and managed to gather over 10K likes. While few people are leaving laughing emojis in the comment section, others are requesting the politician to not compare Rohit Sharma with Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, earlier, Patra made headlines when he mumbled “Kokilaben rap." This is when the internet took a pause and listened in amusement. The word “Kokilaben" went viral on social media a few years after the end of popular Hindi serial ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ on Star Plus.

This happened after a music producer called Yashraj Mukhate, a singer-producer from Aurangabad recently converted a small scene from the show featuring Kokilaben and converted it into a hilarious music video. In an interesting twist to a conversation between Kokilaben Modi, her daughter-in-law Gopi Bahu and her sister-in-law Rashi. While the Internet *knows* the culprit was indeed Rashi, BJP’s Patra, appearing on a debate on news channel Aaj Tak, likened the fictional character and her “act" to Congress’s Rahul Gandhi.

