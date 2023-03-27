Have you ever wondered whether there was life outside this universe or planet? It can be a little unnerving to think there are other species residing somewhere far off. Numerous science fiction works can be attributed to these beliefs. We also have several movies that depict extraterrestrial lifeforms, both friendly and hostile. Over the years, there have been many reports of UFO sightings from different parts of the world but, we have yet to receive real concrete evidence of life outside our planet.

An UFO expert recently has come up with a bizarre claim, which can be a tad difficult to grasp. According to a Daily Star report, UFO and alien expert Colin Saunders claims that aliens are now interfering with the reproductive system of humans as their goal is to create an army of hybrid aliens that look like humans. They plan to take over the earth through this army of hybrid aliens.

Colin Saunders believes that these hybrids may actually already be among us; and in his words, they could be our ‘wives, husbands and mother-in-laws’. According to Colin, humans are the reason for the gradual destruction of the earth and hence aliens want to take over the earth to save the planet from its inevitable doom.

They look just like us, therefore there is no way to tell them apart, believes Colin. He has written a book about his personal experience with “triangle crafts." He claimed to have spoken with hundreds of abductees, who said they had been transported aboard in extraterrestrial ships for the missions.

“If I had to speculate, the aliens appear to have a programme of kidnapping,” he said. “People are being taken aboard in a craft that is coming down and kidnapping them in the dead of the night. They are then laid on a table. Finally, using a probe of some kind, they extract the sperm and eggs. I’ve heard this tale from countless abductees, none of whom are related to one another, yet are strikingly similar in their accounts”. He says that these alien hybrids are already on earth, reproducing with humans and further increasing their population to take over the earth.

It is not Colin Saunders alone who believes that earth is already home to aliens. There is “growing proof," according to UFO hunter Robert Pulme, who has been looking into this for the past 20 years, that aliens are already on Earth and coexisting with humans, impersonating regular people, and working at regular occupations.

Sounds scary right? You can either take this with a pinch of salt or check out if the next person you interact with has some odd alien feature.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here