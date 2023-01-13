UFO? Mexican Couple’s Volcano Photo Shows Mysterious Disk-like Object in Air

Have you seen a UFO? With so many instances of people sighting Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) in several countries, there is a high possibility of such an occurrence happening to you as well! Would this couple have thought about spotting the disk-like object in the air when they were trying to capture something else? Certainly not!

Karla Garcia’s boyfriend Luis Guerra was taking a snap of the Popocatépetl volcano near Atlixco, Mexico, early on Sunday, January 8, when he spotted a huge disc hovering over the bubbling lava and spewing rocks. “He sends me the photo on WhatsApp and when I wake up, I see it and share it on my WhatsApp status (feed)," said Garcia. Her friends then pointed out that the flying object could be a UFO which made her share it on social media. Taking to her Facebook account, she uploaded the image and captioned it, “Today’s photo at 7:52 am. Popocatépetl, the moon and possibly a UFO…”. The picture quickly went viral and raised speculations about the mysterious disk-like object.

Karla’s image showed the 10,000-foot volcano with a plume of smoke floating from its crater. Just to the right, there was a distinctive disk-shaped, black object which aroused the doubt of it being a UFO.

“He sends me the photo on WhatsApp and when I wake up, I see it and share it on my WhatsApp status (feed)," says Garcia pic.twitter.com/ymAiDfRTpt— . (@letters_num_and) January 11, 2023

Meanwhile, Atlixco is known for its association with such paranormal phenomena and this UFO sighting could be related to that. According to the Daily Star, there’s a stretch of road outside the town which is believed to not adhere to the normal laws of gravity. Rocks, footballs, and even cars are known to roll uphill of their own accord. In the mid-1990s, Atlixco was also one of the top 10 UFO hotspots in the world.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here