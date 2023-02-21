Grieving parents of a 20-year-old boy in the UK have blasted doctors for a “catalogue of errors" after their son died of a flesh-eating disease, just days after he was misdiagnosed with tonsillitis during a GP phone consultation. The boy named Luke Abrahams felt ill last month and complained of throat pain before having a phone call with his GP at Penvale Medical Centre who prescribed antibiotics. Days later, the railway engineer and amateur footballer began to feel worse with pain in his legs. His parents then took him to the hospital.

Luke was sent home but his condition kept deteriorating until his parents again called for an ambulance to rush him to the hospital which was denied. He was then taken into surgery at Northampton General Hospital on January 23 but died on the operating table.

In the post-mortem examination, it was revealed that he had been suffering from Lemierre Syndrome, a form of bacterial infection and necrotising fasciitis, a flesh-eating disease.

According to the Daily Mail, after the incident, the parents are now considering suing NHS (National Health Service) claiming medics missed a string of opportunities to save their son potentially.

His father Richard Abrahams told the media house that no one has taken any responsibility for his son’s death. He also mentioned when Luke first met the doctors and then started complaining about pain in his leg, he should have been asked to take more tests. His father also asked what is the point of phone consultations with the doctors when the medical expert should have seen him in person to give a correct diagnosis.

“In the end, he was an emergency case, but they did not see that as they thought he just had tonsillitis and sciatica. I can’t say whether he would be here now, but they cut corners and misdiagnosed him,” he added.

The doctors had informed the family that it was “a life-threatening operation and they might have to amputate Luke’s leg". Luke knew he wouldn’t survive and told his father, “Dad, I’ll be okay, you take care of Jake and mum.”

A spokesperson for Integrated Care Northamptonshire said that on behalf of NHS in Northamptonshire, they expressed their sincere condolences to the family. Currently, they are reviewing all providers, the care and treatment provided in this case and until it is completed, they won’t comment.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here