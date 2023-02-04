Anyone who has ever sold a home knows their property need to have a strong selling point to crack the deal. To fetch a good price, people often renovate their homes and make them look as appealing as possible. This seller in the United Kingdom, however, had some completely different selling points and it is winning the internet. This two-bedroom terrace home appeared as normal as it can be from the outside. It has a spacious living room with a huge spider sculpture, a kitchen with light-coloured cabinets and a washing machine, and a good-sized first bedroom with three fish tanks. And that’s not all. Then comes the second bedroom, where things turn even stranger. A few plushies or maybe hundreds of different plushies make sense. This bedroom had numerous Taz the Tasmanian Devil toys lying around neatly. Even a Bugs Bunny plushie and a teddy bear were spotted. Take a sneak peek at the pics here:

Social media users spotted all these weird things in each of the rooms. Some were baffled by the giant spider sculpture casually hanging on the wall of the living room, others were confused by three fish tanks in one home. Yet to some having ain the middle of the kitchen was the most head-scratching. “They have afor clothes by the kitchen sink and the stuffed toys are what is weird?” wrote an Instagram user.

This common question was answered by a fellow resident of the United Kingdom. They wrote that the homes in their country have washing machines in their kitchen. It is a pretty normal thin. They went on to explain that this might seem weird to people in the United States but it happens in the U.K. because the homes there are smaller and they don’t have a separate room to do their laundry.

Another user wrote, “The fact he has three fish tanks in his house,”

A comment read, “Why have a giant spider sculpture in the living room?”

For those who do not know why the doll also caught so much attention amongst the other decor, Taz the Tasmanian Devil is a character designed by American animator Robert McKimson. The inspiration was taken from the real-life Tasmanian devil, an animal native to Australia, and the Tennessee Top of American folklore. This character is known for its appetite, devouring literally everything in sight, including a special craving for rabbits.

