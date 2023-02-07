Losing a body part is not only heartbreaking but also traumatic for any individual. It can happen due to an accident, or diseases like cancer. The loss has a major impact on how that person is looked at and how they attempt to participate in their day-to-day activities. According to a post shared by the media organisation BBC on Instagram, Poole Hospital in the UK has created astonishingly “ultra-realistic prosthetics" for trauma survivors who have lost physical parts. These prosthetics have brought relief to several individuals.

The prosthetics are being made by healthcare staff at the hospital’s maxillofacial prosthetics unit, as shown in the video posted by BBC on Instagram. “I don’t worry about going out anymore - I lead a normal life," one of the patients named Phillip Sims, who lost his nose to cancer, is heard saying, in the video. With the prosthetic nose, Sims exudes an air of excitement and continues, “I’m absolutely over the moon with what they can do. I’ve got several noses but this is the winter one.”

More than 40 patients at Poole Hospital, who have lost their body parts due to accidents or cancer, are receiving assistance from the maxillofacial prosthetics clinic. In cases where patients do not have the option to go for reconstructive surgery, the hospital’s expert team creates prosthetic alternatives that are incredibly realistic. Though the prosthetic ears, eyes, noses, and fingers made at the unit cannot restore the physical functionalities of the body parts, the significant improvement in a patient’s aesthetic appearance has a profound personal effect that can build back confidence.

Susan Double, who had a magnetic ear fitted on, described the amazing experience from the first time she saw herself in the mirror following the treatment. In the video, she is heard saying, “Because I had been all that time without one and then suddenly there was one." The video has received over 5.5 million views since it was shared one day ago.

The prostheses are made using a blend of technology, medical science and research and art. After extensive talks with the patient about what works for them and what does not, the new body parts are carefully produced from synthetic materials. Prosthetists take imprints of the parts to make them as accurate as possible, in addition to sampling the patient’s skin tone and complexion.

