Gender fluidity and preferred pronouns are becoming very much a part of one’s identity as the world is getting more progressive. Many people no longer consider themselves part of the heteronormative and are coming out of the closet to a much better reception than a few decades ago. Hence, when UK influencer Oli London declared himself non-binary and changed his pronouns to they/them, his fans supported him. However, he received some backlash after he underwent roughly 18 surgeries to look like a Korean, more specifically JImin, a member of the popular band BTS. He was thought to be fetishising the Korean culture through his attempt to change not only his pronouns but also his race.

Early in 2022, Oli came out as a genderqueer trans woman and said he intended to undergo more procedures to take the appearance of Blackpink singer Rose. However, Oli has now decided to revert to his birth pronouns and give up on his trans-raciality. Oli recently tweeted that he was reverting to the pronouns he/him and also said that the action of undergoing surgeries to look Korean was a mistake.

London has decided to assume his former persona again. Over the past eight years, London is said to have spent more than Rs 2,24,66,591. on surgical procedures.

“I realize it was a major mistake and I just want to be a guy," claimed Oli London in yet another contentious interview with Fox News. “But is it any wonder people like me and young people want to alter their gender when we have normalisation of this in our schools in our country?" he asked.

Many people have criticised him for adopting this stance, for his ongoing gender identity confusion, and for disseminating false information about trans people and labeling it transphobic. Oli also tweeted about how the trans community, which he believed to be inclusive, has been abusing him.

The level of abuse I have received in the past 24 hours from the ‘Inclusive’ ‘Kind’ and ‘Loving’ TRANS community has been shocking. 1000s of messages telling me to k*ll myself. 1000s harassing me Why? All because I simply dare to question the harm gender ideology if causing — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 19, 2023

Oli, in an earlier interview, said that when he was 23 years old, he had gone to South Korea for his education and that is where his fascination with Korean culture started.

