We often design fake treasure hunts and play with friends. While it has got some thrill to it, finding a real treasure may be a totally different experience. A man in the United Kingdom has unearthed the priceless treasure buried near Chippenham in Wiltshire. The 68-year-old metal detectorist named Tony House was shocked when he found the stash of ‘Tealby Pennies’ – named after the Tealby in Lincolnshire, where more than 5,000 similar coins were dug up in 1807. He was about to give up his search after he found a coin but he had a gut feeling that made him keep going. This was when he heard the life-changing beep from his metal detector and ended up finding 570 pennies.

The Chippenham resident, who is married to 63-year-old wife, Beverley, told The Sun, “It’s wonderful and so fascinating! It’s a unique find, and that’s very exciting. I was just 40 seconds from my van when I got the signal. It was a hot day, and the ground was solid like concrete. One spadeful I dug up had 35 coins in it, and I found 130 in one square meter. Just two meters from that was over a hundred in another square meter.”

Tony found the treasure on a digging adventure near Chippenham in Wiltshire, England but hasn’t disclosed the exact location.

The coins are said to be 865 years old and are believed to have been made from 1158 to 1180 during the Plantagenet period. The coins are deemed “notorious” by experts as they were some of the worst ever produced in the country. They were badly made and difficult to read. Branded as “England’s worst-ever money”, the coins can still sell for up to Rs 34,672 in England. This means that Tony’s haul is worth over Rs 1.98 crores.

Tony used to run a fast-food business after which he began detective work about eight years ago. The 68-year-old loves to do what he does but he never expected the life-changing incident to happen to him. He said that it is very calming to have those headphones on waiting for that signal. “Time flies by. It’s so good for your mind,” he added.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here