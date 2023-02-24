Having unhygienic fast food from our favourite roadside vendors often leads to diseases like diarrhoea, stomach ache and mild food poisoning. But a dad has revealed how he nearly died after eating chicken curry from his local takeout in London. David Miller suffered from severe food poisoning after he decided to have a meal of his favourite chicken bhuna at one of his local takeaways in London. It further developed into an autoimmune disorder that led to David being paralyzed.

A web contractor by profession, David couldn’t walk or see clearly and two months after his diagnosis, he started feeling a tingling sensation in his hands. The 43-year-old was diagnosed with a rare but serious condition named Guillain-Barré syndrome — an immune system-related problem affecting the nerves.

David, who is a father of two beautiful kids, was first diagnosed with the disease in 2016 and more than six years after recovering, is now preparing to run his first-ever marathon. He was a cyclist before his illness and talked to The Sun saying that the 2016 ordeal was scary and he never went back to that takeaway again.

“It was a steep decline- I went from having tingling and pins and needles in my hands and feet to needing a wheelchair to get to the hospital a week later. Some people die from this syndrome. It works its way from the extremities through your core and can stop your breathing. Imagine looking at your body and trying to make it move and it doesn’t,” he said.

David suspected that his autoimmune syndrome was a result of food poisoning due to the food he had from the local takeaway. He first suffered painful gastroenteritis for two months after which he had a painful stomach bug meaning that his immune system was compromised. He was just back to work in December after moving houses from London to Lincoln the same month when over Christmas he started to feel the numbness and tingling sensation.

A week later, he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome. He was then admitted to the hospital in January 2017 and put in intensive care when he had breathing complications.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here