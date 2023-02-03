A man from the United Kingdom decided that the best makeover for his home was going to be a military look. He went all in and adorned the place with a bunch of hand grenades. Unlucky for him, a bomb squad was called after it was found that these were live grenades. The man from Summercourt, Cornwall sent the officers into a frenzy as they shut down major roads and a bus garage. His lethal decor was quite literally going to blow up half his neighborhood, had the police not found about his new props.

It was nothing short of a miracle that this situation even came to light before the hand grenades went off. Devon and Cornwall Police were conducting a routine visit to the house. It was then found that the man had decorated his home with this lethal weapon. It was not his intention to blow his neighbors away like that. The man claimed that he had made an honest mistake. The place had the decor without realizing that they were alive. Fast forward, the bomb squad was called in. The lethal weapon was removed and disposed of, reported British news outlet Metro.

Metro quoted a police spokesperson as saying, “Officers found three suspected hand grenades inside a property in Summercourt, Cornwall, while carrying out a routine call at about 11:20 AM on Tuesday, January 31. The Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was called to assess the items.” The spokesperson also added, “A local road closure and a 50-meter cordon were put in place, and a nearby property was evacuated as a precaution.”

The suspected hand grenades were removed by the EOD team. After being safely disposed of, the roads that had been closed were reopened at 2:30 PM on January 31 The officers on duty also talked to the man who brought the grenades onto his property. He told them that the items were bought “in good faith”. Their only purpose was decoration and he did not believe they were live. Since everything went well and the man is not suspected to have done anything intentionally, that was the end of the case. The police spokesperson had said that there will be no further policing action against the man.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here