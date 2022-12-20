UK Man Orders MacBook Pro For Daughter, Receives Dog Food Instead

There are many stories of people ordering something but unexpectedly receiving something bizarre. Something similar happened with this UK man, who ordered a MacBook Pro from Amazon but was stunned to find that he has received five pounds of dog food in place of the expensive laptop he ordered. According to the Sun, Alan Wood ordered the MacBook Pro for his daughter in November and also paid extra money for next-day delivery.

The former IT Manager couldn’t believe his eyes when he opened the package to discover the two pedigree packets. Speaking to the media house, Alan shared, “You can imagine the look on my face when I opened dog food instead of a MacBook Pro that cost me over £1,000 (around Rs 1 lakh).”

When he contacted the company for a refund but he was told that he couldn’t have one, which only infuriated him. The 61-year-old man stated that at first, he thought it could be a mix-up and would be able to resolve it but after speaking to Amazon customer service they denied helping him.

“That was unless I returned the laptop, which I never received, and even when I sent the dog food back to the warehouse, that made no difference," he added.

Alan also claimed that he spent more than 15 hours on the phone with customer service representatives and was transferred from one department to another but no help or guidance was available to him.

He also shared that it has been an extremely stressful situation for him and especially in his circumstance. The way he was being treated by the representatives, has put Alan off from ordering from Amazon in future again.

However, a spokesperson of Amazon has said that they have now been in touch with the customer directly, apologised and resolved the issue. Alan will now receive a full refund.

This is not the first time when a buyer ordered an apple product but instead received something else. A man from India once ordered an iPhone from Flipkart but got a detergent bar instead. Later he was issued a full refund from the company.

