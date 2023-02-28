A UK Chippy, a fish and chip shop, had to attend to a customer who was unhappy about the price of their sit-in meal. They left a review saying that they felt “robbed”. The restaurant had an incredible response to this customer, reported LADbible. What the unhappy customer seemed to have forgotten to take into consideration was that the cost of living crisis has also hit the food industry. Especially the fish and chip industry, which has been hit by increases in the cost of everything from frying oil to cod and haddock.

Needless to say, many Chippy shops had to make the decision to bring changes in their price to deal with all that’s been going around them. Though they could not keep all of their customers happy. This unhappy foodie decided to post a two-star TripAdvisor review for the “expensive” meal at Yorkshire Fisheries in Blackpool. They wrote, “£17.50 (Rs. 1,743.79) for fish & chips to eat in. Was supposed to be a (whopping fish) just large really! Good quality, but hell, £17.50 for fish ‘n’ chips in out of season Blackpool chippy! I honestly feel I’ve been robbed."

Now most companies would have just apologized and perhaps even offered a freebie. The staff at this Chippy decided to do none of that. Instead, they delivered the perfect response to explain themselves and their situation and let the customer know what was the entire truth. LADbible reported that they wrote, “I’m sorry to read that you feel that you have been robbed."

They further added that it’s understandable that prices have increased significantly, and while the customer may feel that they have paid an excessive amount, Chippy wanted to ensure them and others who read their review that Chippy’s “king size" portion is double the weight of their standard serving, which most of the customers find to be ample. “As you can appreciate the cost of everything has gone up considerably and although you feel that you paid too much, I would like to assure you and anyone else reading your review that our king size is filleted to double the weight of our standard size, which the majority of our customers find to be generous."

They also mentioned that about the prices of the “out of season” dishes, their prices—just like that of their overheads— remain the same, no matter the time of year. They also added that like many other businesses, this Chippy was also trying to make it through the “tough times” while making sure they served high-quality fish and chips that their customers have come to enjoy.

