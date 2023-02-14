A 61-year-old sales director from the UK — who was fired from his job because his boss didn’t want “a team of bald 50-year-old men,” — has won £71,000 (over Rs 70 lakh) in discrimination-related damages. Mark Jones was victorious in a tribunal after Leeds-based Tango Network, the mobile phone firm he worked for “chipped away” at Mark to encourage him to resign from his £60,000-a-year job. According to The Independent, the Leeds court heard manager Philip Hesketh who himself is bald had complained about workplace diversity stating he didn’t want mirror images of himself and wanted energetic and youthful candidates for the jobs.

“I don’t want a team of bald 50-year-old men - I want to change the dynamics,” he said.

Even with full-head hair, Mark felt under fire. He would have received employment rights if he had been at the company for two years but being only a year there, he felt that knives were out to remove him.

In the tribunal, it was said that the firm chipped away at Mark, putting him on a “sham” performance improvement plan by way of finding an excuse for him to leave. Mark later resigned and took legal action.

The tribunal concluded by stating that Mr Hesketh perceived Mr Jones as un-dynamic and he associated more dynamic candidates with the characteristics of younger people.

In December 2020, Mark had a panic attack after he learnt that Hesketh told a superior that he would hire two younger candidates in favour of whom a 57-year-old recommended by him for an interview was rejected. If they could “move Mark [Jones] on,” before he completed two years at Tango.

He then resigned and filed a grievance complaint against the company before leaving in March.

His resignation letter said, “I am saddened at the blatant manipulation and lies set out in the grievance report and believe this is only designed as a tick box exercise to make me look bad and to further a performance management process which should never have been carried out in the first place.”

During the court hearing, Judge Ian Miller stated that they have found that Tango demonstrated no basis for deciding to dismiss Mr Jones and then subsequently implementing the capability process.

The judge added that in their view, Tango was caught off guard by Mark being off sick and did not have time to dismiss him before he reached two years of service in the company. The judge concluded by saying that the mobile phone firm “chipped away” at the relationship from Mark Jones’ perspective and in the entirety of the circumstances it was reasonable for him to feel such a way.

