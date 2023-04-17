UK Teen's 'High Street Crazy Potholes Golf Course' Has Everyone Talking

A British teenager’s clever solution to his city’s pothole problem has made it to the headlines. Potholes had become a major problem in the town of Malmesbury in England. Over the years, many citizens urged the government to address the poor road conditions, but no one found a unique way to report the issue as 18-year-old Ben Thornbury did. The teenager placed a sign reading ‘Wiltshire Council you are a disgrace, fix the potholes’ followed by, ‘High Street crazy potholes golf now open.’

For several months, the residents of Malmesbury had been trying to get the attention of local authorities, but despite repeated complaints, no action was taken. So, Ben decided to set up a mini golf course on the potholes. He got the support of 20 residents of his locality, all hoping to pressure the council into taking action, reported The Metro.

The presence of numerous potholes had left the people of Malmesbury feeling agitated and the teenager’s idea to transform the street into a crazy golf course caught their attention.

In an interview with the news outlet, Ben expressed his pride in coming up with the idea. He described how people were playing crazy golf in the middle of the high street with cars passing by. The teenager was pleasantly surprised when more than 20 people came out to take part in his initiative. He thought it was “very good" for a small town.

The 18-year-old mentioned that a family who had just arrived in town joined them in playing golf on the street. He described the experience as rewarding. Ben has even received messages from people thanking him for doing something positive for the community.

Ben explained that the local residents had been voicing their concerns on Facebook about the numerous potholes on the roads and high streets. According to him, people were becoming frustrated with the lack of action and were pleased that someone finally took the initiative to raise awareness about the issue.

Ben Thornbury had been involved in community work in the past as well. This included picking up litter in public places and trimming people’s hedges.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here