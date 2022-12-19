UK Thief Tries to Run Away With Smartphone, Store Owner Locks Him Up With Cool Trick

It is not stealing something that proves you have the smarts. It is curbing the theft that is the ultimate testament of intelligence. This man tried to grab a phone and run out of the shop, but failed to do so. Not because someone caught him in time. In fact, no one in the shop even flinched at the man running away with the phone. That is because the shop owner knew he had the upper hand anyway. In the clip shared by Scoopwhoop on Instagram, the shop owner upon seeing the man trying to shoplift simply presses a button to lock the doors. The thief pushes and pulls at the door but ultimately fails to get out. He simply walks back to the shop owner and returns the phone. Check out the clip here:

The entire situation has been cracking up social media users. While the clip mentioned this to be a jammed door, many users claimed that it was not the case. Those who had seen the entire clip also went on to comment that the shop owner actually lets him go in the end. An Instagram user wrote, “He clicks the switch as he (thief) returns the phone to the shopkeeper. The savage smartness is about the shopkeeper not the thief.”

“That door needs a therapist to open up,” read another comment.

A user commented, “Bro canceled the whole plan.”

Honest thieves are making more appearances on social media. In a similar incident, a Twitter user shared a bizarre incident of his laptop being stolen. The thief ended up sending the user an apology email after nabbing his device. In the short mail, not only did he explain that he stole the laptop because he was struggling financially and sold it to gain some money. Not only that, but he also went through the user’s laptop to find out if he was working on something important. When the thief finds the user’s research proposal, he attaches it to the email and went on to ask whether he could send a list of the file that the user might require. The thief was also kind enough to let him know there was a deadline.

They stole my laptop last night and they sent me an email using my email, I have mixed emotions now.😩 pic.twitter.com/pYt6TVbV1J— GOD GULUVA (@Zweli_Thixo) October 30, 2022

Well, in both cases, the thieves ended up returning the devices. Only the Twitter user had to buy his own laptop.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here