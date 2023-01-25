A woman has left social media a bit shocked after she claimed that she spotted her late husband who died nine years ago in a new promotional video for a local Indian restaurant in the UK. Spice Cottage, a restaurant in a village in West Sussex, posted a clip on Facebook to celebrate the new year last week. In the video, the restaurant showed tables packed with diners enjoying their meals. As the video went viral, a woman was left flabbergasted and asked in the comment if the footage was filmed earlier because she spotted her dead husband.

The woman claimed that she saw her late husband among the diners even though he died in 2014. The clip was uploaded on January 16. The caption of the post read, “New year, new mood! For the last few weeks, we’ve been working hard to make our dining experience even more memorable. Join us for a perfect blend of exquisite flavours, with classical and unique dishes inspired by ancient family recipes.”

In the comments section, Lucy Watson asked, “How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot and he died in 2014?” Responding to her comment, the restaurant wrote, “Hi Lucy Watson, sorry to hear this. This footage was recorded last week."

Many social media users have been amused by this bizarre incident. One of the users quipped and said, “In the coming days, we will come to learn that everyone in this video is actually dead and this place comes alive at night.”

Another person commented, “But the son? Wouldn’t she just ask him? I have so many questions!”

An official of the restaurant pinned a long note in the comments to clarify the confusion and wrote, “In regards to the incident regarding the Lucy Watson comment and her interview, we would like to clarify some misunderstandings. I run the social media side of the business and recorded a promotional video to portray our new wooden tables and interior refurbishment. The refurbishment was completed in early January 2023 and the promotional video highlights these changes. All videos used in the video were recorded w/c 9th January 2023. Before January 2023, all of our tables were covered by white and red cloths, henceforth it is evident this footage is recent.”

People have been asking for an update on the situation from Lucy who said that she had spotted her late husband. She is yet to respond to the comments.

