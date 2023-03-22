When people think about 102-year-old family homes, what comes to mind is a house passed through at least 3 generations. This United Kingdom home has indeed seen 3 generations of occupants, but what makes it special is its 104-year-old owner Nancy ‘Joan’ Gifford. Born just after World War I, she has lived almost her entire life, in her three-bedroom terraced house. Now, she has put the house on the market due to health needs, Nancy is all set to move to a nursing home in Glastonbury. The house, valued at £1,69,950 (roughly Rs 1.7 crore) presently, was brought for £200 (about Rs 20 thousand) back in 1921, reported Somerset County Gazette.

Nancy moved into her new home at just two years old. At that time, the kitchen, toilet, and wash area were all exposed to the elements, and a tin bath hung on the wall outside. But as the years passed, the cozy house underwent a stunning transformation, with walls being built, the kitchen modernized, and an extension added. Built originally in 1882, the home had a communal well for the entire road.

It was a picture of a happy childhood as she went on to attend the Convent School in Glastonbury. That’s when Nancy’s life took a turn when she met the love of her life, Bert, reported the Mirror. Their love story began with a simple whistle as they walked together with friends, and soon, they were married at the start of World War II.

Despite the distance that separated them, Nancy and Bert’s love never faded. She spent most of her weekends traveling from the now defunct Glastonbury Train Station to the north coast, where Bert was stationed for radio operator training.

Nancy and Bert also had two children, including son John, who still resides in the village with his wife Sue and daughter Mary. John fondly remembers his childhood in the house, surrounded by a community of friendly families who knew and supported each other. They explored the fields, jumped over ditches, and swam in rivers, living life to the fullest despite their humble means.

During the war, Nancy and her family welcomed an evacuee from London named Sylvia into the 102-year-old home. Sylvia grew up with Nancy, and the two remain in touch to this day, a testament to the bond formed during those difficult times.

The home, first built in 1882, was once a place where neighbors shared a communal well. Today, it stands as a testament to the love, resilience, and strength of a family that weathered the storms of life together.

