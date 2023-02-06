CHANGE LANGUAGE
UK Woman Rescues Cat Abandoned In A Sealed Laundry Bag
2-MIN READ

UK Woman Rescues Cat Abandoned In A Sealed Laundry Bag

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 06, 2023, 19:21 IST

Delhi, India

Cat abandoned in a sealed laundry bag. (Picture: Jam Press/RSPCA)

Cat abandoned in a sealed laundry bag. (Picture: Jam Press/RSPCA)

The tabby cat was discovered by the woman while she was out to take her dog for a morning walk.

An abandoned cat was discovered in a laundry bag at a park in England’s East Yorkshire. The feline was discovered after a woman, who was walking her dog early on January 26, heard meowing sounds coming from a sealed bag. Upon spotting the bag moving, the woman rushed the distressed cat to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), reported the Metro. The cat is being looked after by employees at the Doncaster, Rotherham and District animal centre branch in Bawtry, South Yorkshire. The three-year-old grey and white tabby is anxious after being abandoned.

‘A young cat was rescued by a caring member of the public who heard distressed cries coming from inside a zipped-up laundry bag abandoned at a park in Hull,” said a spokesperson for the animal charity. He emphasised that the tabby was “desperately pacing from side to side in a bid to get out." The spokesperson added that since the woman was concerned for his safety and welfare, she brought the cat to the charity’s animal centre.

The spokesperson confirmed that the cat is making progress and the staff are confident that Dougie will come around before they find a loving home for him.

The new outlet added reported that “The RSPCA believes the cost-of-living crisis is having an impact on the number of abandoned and neglected animals being seen by its officers.”

Gary Cotton, an RSPCA animal rescue officer, told the portal that the sweet little tabby cat was perhaps intentionally abandoned in the park.

In a similar incident from Florida, USA, a pet owner dumped her cat at the Humane Society of Broward County for being “too affectionate", reported NewsWeek. The society posted a video of the cat on Instagram, revealing why the feline was abandoned by the previous owner.

The title of the letter read, “Too Affectionate!" “Yup that’s the reason my owner turned me in," read the letter.

“She said that I annoyed her and how sweet and affectionate I was. It was too much for her. She said I waited at the door for her and talked too much. I loved her, but she didn’t love me back. I’m hoping somebody will love me for who I am," read the letter signed by “Jerry"

Soon After the video surfaced online, the cat was adopted by a new parent who saw her cuteness in the clip.

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what's creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...
first published:February 06, 2023, 19:08 IST
last updated:February 06, 2023, 19:21 IST
