UK Woman Spots Strange Creature Near Beach, Internet Calls It The Loch Ness Monster

Earth’s ecosystem comprises creatures so diverse that many of them are still a mystery to mankind, particularly the ones from the depths of the oceans. Time and again, a sighting of some previously unseen creature in the depths of the ocean or on the beach is reported, which leaves the internet scratching their heads, wondering about what they are looking at.

A baffled beachcomber recently came across something similar while taking a stroll along a beach at Poole, Dorset. Lindsay Freeman had not seen anything like it in her life, ever. It half-resembled the extinct plesiosaur by its long neck and tail and had four flippers. According to the New York Post, Freeman said that it caught her attention as it was so unusual looking and large.

“I couldn’t think of an animal that had a tail like a shark, but also legs like a turtle. It also looked like it had little arms and a very strange head,” said Lindsay. She took pictures of the creature during the encounter, which took place last month, and later posted them on Reddit. After her family members were unable to deduce what the creature was, Reddit users are now left guessing what it may be.

Many suggested that it could be the Loch Ness Monster, also known as Nessie, a mythical beast that is said to inhabit Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands, according to Scottish folklore. While this explanation is a little difficult to buy, realists were quick to provide a more believable explanation, claiming that the creature was the mutilated remains of a UK-dwelling stingray, called a marine thornback. According to them, its wings were cut, and the body shrank, giving the stingray a beastly look.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here