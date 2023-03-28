Britain’s youngest-ever Euromillions winner Jane Park has recently revealed that she underwent a second breast implant and another round of liposuction in Turkey. She won a jackpot of £1 million (Rs 10.12 crore) in 2013 and hasn’t still spent all of it. Jane is from Edinburgh, Scotland and was 17 when she won the grand prize on a lucky-dip ticket.

Shortly after winning the fortune, Jane spent £4,500 (Rs 4.55 lakh) on her first breast implant which took her from a 34B to 36FF. The 27-year-old is an avid user on social media and keeps her followers about her life. Sharing an update on Instagram stories, Jane jetted off to Turkey earlier this month to have more cosmetic work done.

For her most recent surgery, Jane chose to have her implants replaced with smaller alternatives. The influencer then proceeded to share a gruesome video on her stories which showed the surgeon removing the built-up collagen and tissue from around the implant.

In the now-deleted story, the embedded text read, “This is the capsule that formed around my implant! I’m just so grateful I got those out and that out of my body.”

She also mentioned that a different type of implant should lower the chances of it happening again. The Lottery winner also shared a photo of her old implants and quipped that she will be selling them on OnlyFans. The entrepreneur also revealed that there were slight complications during the operation as her old implant had caused scar tissues to form.

This is not the first time when Jane had issues during her cosmetic surgery. In 2017, she did a Brazilian bum lift which almost cost her after she contracted sepsis. According to reports she reacted to the anaesthesia.

In an interview with Dr Phil on his popular US talk show, Jane shared that she doesn’t regret any of the money that she has spent but her only regret would be going so public. In 2021, it was reported that Jane had spent on cosmetic work £50,000 (Rs 50.60 lakh). She has also undergone a breast implant, and liposuction, and had a full set of dental veneers, botox, lip enhancements and fillers.

She is also the proud owner of luxury cars including, a BMW, VW Beetle and purple Range Rover.

Last November, Jane made the headlines after making an offer of an annual salary of Rs 57 lakh to anyone who became her boyfriend. She even launched a website where thousands of boys submitted their applications.

