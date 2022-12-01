'Unable to Understand': Indian Forest Officer Backs Raveena Tandon amid Uproar Over Safari Video

Authorities at the Satpura Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh have launched a probe against actress Raveena Tandon after her safari vehicle was allegedly seen getting too close to a tigress. The incident came to light after the Bollywood actress shared snippets of her safari exploits on social media.

On Tuesday, the Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of Forest, Dheeraj Singh Chouhan, said that an investigation has begun following the official directives. Now, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda has shared his observation over the uproar of Raveena Tandon’s video.

In a tweet, the officer explained that he cannot fathom the ongoing controversies surrounding the incident. “This was in a tourism zone of a Tiger Reserve, with a registered safari vehicle having GPS & the tiger only a few feet away from us. Tigers will have their way wherever they want. Unable to understand the controversies surrounding tweet of Raveena Tandon,” he wrote in a tweet.

This was in a tourism zone of a Tiger Reserve, with a registered safari vehicle having GPS & the tiger only a few feet away from us.Tiger will have their way wherever they want. Unable to understand the controversies surrounding tweet of ⁦@TandonRaveena⁩. pic.twitter.com/VlnpljM3Sr— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) November 30, 2022

This came just hours after another IFS officer Parveen Kaswan highlighted key factors that should be considered in the case. “My observation on video; permitted Vehicle on the approved road, visitors didn’t disturb the tiger, and not making any noise also, the tiger was roaming on their own and chose to do so, growling towards the vehicle or tourist by tigers is a normal thing. Happens many a time during safari,” he tweeted.

My observation on video;- permitted Vehicle on approved road- visitors didn’t disturb tiger, not making any noise also- tiger was roaming on their own and chose to do so- growling towards the vehicle or tourist by tigers is a normal thing. Happens many a times during safari https://t.co/TV35e3jz5E — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 30, 2022

While responding to the controversy, Raveena Tandon, in a series of tweets, said that she was travelling in a licensed jeep provided by the forest department. She added how they did not deter from their designated ‘toursim’ path. Sharing a News18 video about a similar incident, the actress tweeted, “One can never predict when and how tigers will react. It’s the Forest Department licensed vehicle, with their guides and drivers who are trained to know their boundaries and legalities.”

#satpuratigerreserve .@News18MP reports.A tiger gets close to the deputy rangers bike. One can never predict when and how tigers will react. It’s the Forest Department licensed vehicle,with their guides and drivers who are trained to know their boundaries and legalities. pic.twitter.com/mTuGLSVPER— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 29, 2022

Following the controversy, officials who were on duty and the vehicle driver of Raveena’s safari vehicle were served notice.

