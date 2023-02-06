What’s the first thing that a common man does while visiting a restaurant? He checks the prices of items as his eyes slide from the right side of the menu card to the left to choose the best in his budget. Be it a starter or a drink, the high-priced items always feel hard on the pocket, considering that they would be available at cheaper rates outside the luxurious setting. In contrast, this menu from the Navy officers’ mess showing ‘Daaru’ being sold at extremely low prices is sure to put a damper on a commoner who buys similar drinks at a higher price even in the local market.

Twitter user, Anant, shared a snap of a bill of fare at the Navy Officers’ Mess which showed numerous brands of Whiskey and Beer being sold at budget rates. “My Bangalore brain cannot comprehend these prices,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site. To the unknown, Army personnel are Central Government officers due to which they are exempted from the Central Excise duty. That is why liquor and grocery items are cheaper by at least 10-15% in military canteens.

My Bangalore brain cannot comprehend these prices pic.twitter.com/g9SrzWfcA4— Anant (@AnantNoFilter) February 4, 2023

However, not many people would’ve been able to witness this which made it harder for them to digest the prices. “Where and when did you see these prices Bro?” asked a user while another one exclaimed, “HAHHAHAHA Seems like DSOI menu. Love it!!! We get a kingfisher for 500₹ in Bangalore.”

Where and when did you see these prices Bro?— Arun Grover (@ArunGrover2020) February 4, 2023

HAHHAHAHA Seems like DSOI menu. Love it!!! We get a kingfisher for 500₹ in Bangalore 😂— Yavanika Raj Shah (@yavanika_shah) February 5, 2023

Reminds me of one time I took my Fauji FIL for a drink to a regular bar and restaurant in Mumbai and he looked at the RHS and asked.. are these values ml or Rs? When I said Rs… He was like 😱— Vijay Basrur (@basrur) February 4, 2023

that some wierd way of presenting the prices— Aaron (@cheenipapaaa) February 4, 2023

pic.twitter.com/E71958njk4— fell down the rabbit hole (@a_freespirit) February 4, 2023

A user also shared his own experience and commented, “Reminds me of one time I took my Fauji FIL for a drink to a regular bar and restaurant in Mumbai and he looked at the RHS and asked.. are these values ml or Rs? When I said Rs… He was like (shocking emoji)”. “Unbelievable prices for 60ml.. where is this,” questioned another amazed internet user.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here