Sahil Shah, a stand-up comedian, is getting criticised on Twitter after what’s being considered a less-than-gracious retort to a college student who mistakenly sent him the wrong invite for their festival. A college student in Mumbai mistakenly sent out a mail to Shah, inviting a ‘Ms Aarti’ to their fest which would be ‘celebrating and honouring’ social media influencers.

Shah wrote back a joking email, calling himself ‘Ms Zub Ann Kesari’- a ‘paan India influencer’ and author of a book called ‘Peter Paan and Captain Thook’.

“Do send me more details and let me know if I can send you a signed copy of my second book “How to cross check an email before copy pasting and sending it across" (Soon to be a Netflix adaptation starring Radhika Apte as the twins CC and BCC)," Shah wrote in part of his mail.

The comedian was criticised not only over the joke being “unfunny", but also for allegedly showing no empathy towards the college student’s unwitting error. “I’m NEVER being invited by this college festival again," Shah wrote on Twitter.

I'm NEVER being invited by this college festival again. pic.twitter.com/n4Uaoz7WKZ— Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) February 22, 2023

Great humour in putting down college student who just reached out to you and then share that on social media for laughs from your followers https://t.co/WuUpV9Df9Q— Raghav Mittal (@mittalrag) February 25, 2023

Great. Next time they may actually invite someone who is funny.— Melon Usk (@GUJJUmELON) February 22, 2023

Well they didn't invite you to begin with and it's kinda clear why— Edgar Allan Poeha (@vaniIlaessence) February 24, 2023

I think the email ID they send this to was in error, an oversight. Not the addressee.Looking at your unfunny, no-sense-of-empathy-for-a-college-student email response, I guess they are lucky you are not going to be there. — Indya (@IndranilRoy) February 24, 2023

Instead of “Sorry, I’m not Aarti” , I’ll spend 7 minutes to compile a cringe reply and upload the screenshots on Twitter so my viewers will die laughing… ☕️— TK  (@incbeing) February 24, 2023

However, Shah cleared the air after the criticism.

I really appreciate how Twitter loves taking offence on someone else's behalf. WRT to that college email that I'd shared - I'd already replied to a previous email and told them I won't be able to do it. Plus they also replied and they were in the joke. Sigh. pic.twitter.com/wEQByvBqJs — Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) February 24, 2023

