Home » BUZZ » 'Unfunny, No Empathy': Comedian Roasted Over Email to College Student Who Sent Him Wrong Invite
2-MIN READ

'Unfunny, No Empathy': Comedian Roasted Over Email to College Student Who Sent Him Wrong Invite

Last Updated: February 25, 2023, 14:43 IST

New Delhi, India

Comedian Sahil Shah is getting dragged on Twitter. (Credits: Twitter/@SahilBulla)

Comedian Sahil Shah is getting dragged on Twitter. (Credits: Twitter/@SahilBulla)

Standup comedian Sahil Shah was dragged on Twitter for his 'unempathetic' email to a college student who mistakenly sent him a wrong invite to a fest.

Sahil Shah, a stand-up comedian, is getting criticised on Twitter after what’s being considered a less-than-gracious retort to a college student who mistakenly sent him the wrong invite for their festival. A college student in Mumbai mistakenly sent out a mail to Shah, inviting a ‘Ms Aarti’ to their fest which would be ‘celebrating and honouring’ social media influencers.

Shah wrote back a joking email, calling himself ‘Ms Zub Ann Kesari’- a ‘paan India influencer’ and author of a book called ‘Peter Paan and Captain Thook’.

“Do send me more details and let me know if I can send you a signed copy of my second book “How to cross check an email before copy pasting and sending it across" (Soon to be a Netflix adaptation starring Radhika Apte as the twins CC and BCC)," Shah wrote in part of his mail.

The comedian was criticised not only over the joke being “unfunny", but also for allegedly showing no empathy towards the college student’s unwitting error. “I’m NEVER being invited by this college festival again," Shah wrote on Twitter.

However, Shah cleared the air after the criticism.

What did you think?

first published:February 25, 2023, 13:13 IST
last updated:February 25, 2023, 14:43 IST
