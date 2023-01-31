Marie Kondo, the famous ‘professional tidier’ from Japan, caused a stir when she revealed that she has kind of “given up" on the whole tidying thing, but “in a good way" for her. Speaking at a webinar, she said, “My home is messy, but the way I am spending my time is the right way for me at this time at this stage of my life." Kondo has written multiple books on organising, including a New York Times bestseller, as per a Nextshark report. She now prefers to spend time with her children over cleaning. She had her third child in 2021.

Marie Kondo’s statement, however, started a debate on Twitter, with some people “demanding" an apology from her and others shutting down these unreasonable demands. “Marie Kondo told y’all to chill out and organize and some of you took it to a cultish level. That lady was all vibes, if you feel betrayed by her admitting to being messy now because of her kids you were the ones who did too much. You didn’t need storage bins. You needed therapy," wrote a Twitter user.

Marie Kondo told y’all to chill out and organize and some of you took it to a cultish level. That lady was all vibes, if you feel betrayed by her admitting to being messy now because of her kids you were the ones who did too much. You didn’t need storage bins. You needed therapy.— Jon Kung (@ChefJonKung) January 30, 2023

Marie Kondo’s entire brand was essentially, “do what makes you happy and comfortable at your own pace” and people took that personally. She never forced anyone to get rid of anything, she encouraged people who wanted cleaner homes to clean in a way that made them happy— ♥️Selwyn Apologist, Bree Stan (@deannareads) January 27, 2023

the reaction to Marie Kondo has taught me that there is an alarmingly huge portion of the American population that absolutely froths at the mouth at the suggestion that one should be more purposeful, conscious, and deliberate in the acquisition of material belongings — kmhez (@yourtitakate) January 30, 2023

Instead of making fun of Marie Kondo for having a less-than-tidy home now with three kids, you could see her vulnerability as another affirmation that life be life-ing sometimes and we don't stay the same in thoughts or rhythm.— Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) January 27, 2023

