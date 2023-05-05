Unicorn Kangaroo, Fake Blood, And Jet Washer: Bizarre Items Left Behind In Uber Cabs

Forgetting your valuables in an Uber might cause a wave of panic, but fear not! Calling your Uber driver to return your lost item is always an option, and you’re certainly not the only one who has experienced this. In fact, according to the 2023 Uber Lost & Found Index, riders around the world forget items in their Uber rides every day, with some of the most commonly forgotten items being phones, wallets, and keys.

According to the recently released Uber Lost & Found Index, the top 10 items that passengers forget during their Uber rides include clothing, phones, backpacks and purses, wallets, headphones, jewellery, keys, books, laptops, and watches. These items are frequently left behind by riders who may have been in a rush or simply not paying attention to their belongings.

Not only this, the list takes a surprising turn with the inclusion of some of the most unconventional items ever reported lost in an Uber ride. Who would have thought that a toy poodle with a note saying “MY DOG IS IN THE CAR!!!", a Jesus pin holding a slice of pizza, and 16 oz. of fake blood could all make the list? Other items that have left riders scratching their heads include a weight loss surgery guide, printer and remote-controlled vibrator, someone’s self-respect, and even paintings of someone’s wife! With such a diverse range of lost items, it’s clear that Uber drivers never know what they might find in the back seat after their passengers depart.

It seems riders around the world have left behind some truly unique and unexpected items during their Uber rides. The Uber Lost & Found Index revealed an array of items forgotten by riders across the globe. Canadians have reported losing everything from bed sheets to Apple pens to bathroom shelves. In Taiwan, people forgot a gift box resembling an egg yolk, a black belt, a blood pressure machine, a light yellow dolphin puppet, and even dog food. On the other hand, people in London have lost items such as pesto, a plastic Halloween sword, ankle splints, and a jet washer.

In France, forgetful passengers have left behind a breast pump, car keys, and a New York City hat, while Mexicans have forgotten everything from French presses to Paw Patrol toys to bags of corn. People from Brazil have lost items such as chicken packages, sneakers, and computer mice, and in Saudi Arabia, a bag of rice, a diamond earring, and vapes were found. Even Costa Rican riders have had their fair share of strange losses, including a unicorn kangaroo, a scooter, a quilt, and a crucial black sweater.

The Uber Lost & Found Index has uncovered some interesting trends about what people tend to forget on specific days of the week. Mondays seem to be the day when chargers are most frequently left behind, while Tuesdays are the day when keys are the most commonly forgotten item. As for Wednesdays, it seems that wallets are the item most likely to be left behind. Finally, on Thursdays, cash seems to be the item that riders are most prone to forget. While forgetting something can be frustrating, knowing these trends may help riders be more mindful of their belongings and prevent any mishaps on their next Uber ride.

According to the report, weekends can be forgetful for riders in the US, particularly on Saturdays and Sundays. April is also the most forgetful month, with April 5 and April 9 being the top forgetful days of the year.

Additionally, New Year’s Day ranks third as people recover from celebrating the start of a new year. Interestingly, 11:00 pm is the most common time of day to report lost items, possibly as people are ending their day or starting their night out.

While it’s easy to get distracted or be in a rush, it’s important to remember to double-check your belongings before leaving your Uber ride to avoid the hassle and expense of replacing lost items.

